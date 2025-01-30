AIRLINK 193.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.05%)
BOP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.33%)
FCCL 37.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.56%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
FLYNG 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.6%)
HUBC 128.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.2%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
KEL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
OGDC 205.00 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (0.87%)
PACE 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 41.19 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
PPL 176.50 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.29%)
PRL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.87%)
PTC 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.16%)
SEARL 107.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.43%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SSGC 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.65%)
SYM 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.58%)
TELE 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TPLP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
TRG 66.60 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.65%)
WAVESAPP 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.2%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 11,809 Increased By 40.6 (0.34%)
BR30 35,218 Increased By 254.4 (0.73%)
KSE100 111,999 Increased By 511.5 (0.46%)
KSE30 35,095 Increased By 160.9 (0.46%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 29, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 30 Jan, 2025 08:36am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Engro Corporation to sell rice processing subsidiary to MAP Rice Mills in Rs2.4bn deal

  • Pakistan voices alarm over US arms in Afghanistan, links them to cross-border terrorism

  • Climate change: Senate committee pushes for ‘stronger’ renewable energy, EV initiatives

  • Startup Paismo, Bank Alfalah partner to make HR services seamless

  • President Zardari assents to PECA amendments Act 2025

  • US business delegation explores investment opportunities in Pakistan

