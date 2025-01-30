AIRLINK 193.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.1%)
Print 2025-01-30

PodVare generates Rs35m revenue in first year

Recorder Report Published 30 Jan, 2025 07:25am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Startup PodVare - soundproof meeting pods and workstation provider based out of Karachi - has generated Rs 35 million in revenues in its first year, resulting in interest from potential domestic and international angel investors, venture capitalists and tech entrepreneurs.

PodVare also featured in the 12th episode of Shark Tank Pakistan, unveiling its groundbreaking solutions aimed at transforming modern workspaces with international quality standards.

In a bid to fulfill surging orders and expand accordingly, the founders sought an investment of 22 million rupees in exchange for a 10 percent equity stake. The presentation and the Shark Tank episode have been widely watched nationally and internationally.

Muhammad Rehan, CEO of PodVare, apprised that the appearance on Shark Tank Pakistan has stressed workspace solutions that combine design, functionality, privacy and affordability - catering to the emerging needs of today’s professionals across varied industries, sectors and verticals.

PodVare’s customizable acoustic pods are meticulously designed to provide businesses with flexible, distraction-free environments that enhance efficiency and well-being at the same time.

Whether for a freelancer, seeking a noise-free zone for client interactions or a large corporation needing to conduct multiple online meetings simultaneously in limited space, PodVare’s solutions are versatile. It is a first-of-its kind design from Pakistan, he added.

As the company looks to scale operations and broaden its reach across Pakistan, it remains dedicated to revolutionising the way individuals and organisations experience workspaces.

