FFC earns Rs85.5bn consolidated profit in 2024

ISLAMABAD: Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) has announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024 in its Board of Directors meeting held on Wednesday.

This year company took a major step forward in expansion through merger of Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited (FFBL) into Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC), by way of a Scheme of Arrangement as sanctioned by the Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench, effective July 01, 2024. FFBL Board stands dissolved and the Board of FFC continues its oversight role as the Board of the merged entity.

Combined urea production stood at 2,842 thousand tonnes, which also includes 287 thousand tonnes by Bin Qasim Plant during the second half of the year. Aggregate Urea off-take recorded at 2,942 thousand tonnes. Total DAP sales stood at 653 thousand tonnes.

The merged entity recorded a profitability of Rs 64.7 billion. This increase is attributable to the combination of FFBL’s financial results for the second half of 2024, in addition to record investment income and dividends from strategic investments, besides effective cost controls by the company.

Consolidated profitability of Rs 85.5 billion was earned during the year, on account of improved earnings of subsidiaries and associated companies.

The company contributed a substantial Rs 94.11 billion towards the Government treasury through taxes and levies in 2024. The combined import substitution saved the country precious foreign exchange worth $1.4 billion for the year 2024.

The Board declared a final dividend of Rs 21.00 per share. This is in addition to interim dividends already paid at Rs. 15.50 per share (revised to Rs. 13.86 per share post merger).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025