Zardari sends New Year greetings to Chinese president

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has conveyed his heartfelt felicitations to the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, on the auspicious occasion of the Chinese Spring Festival and the advent of the Year of the Snake.

In his letter to President Jinping, Zardari reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the “ironclad friendship” between Pakistan and China, saying that he was looking forward to meeting President Jinping in Beijing to exchange views on further strengthening bilateral cooperation and advancing the bonds of friendship.

In the letter, Zardari highlighted the resilience and solidarity demonstrated by the two nations as All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners, adding that the tireless efforts of successive leaderships had nurtured and strengthened this unique and exemplary bond of interstate relations.

“Pakistan would continue to remain firmly committed to the ‘One China’ policy, which is the cornerstone of our foreign policy”, he added.

The president also expressed his profound gratitude to President Jinping for his unwavering support in furthering Pakistan-China relations, particularly his visionary leadership in advancing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said that China had made remarkable progress in 2024 across diverse fields, and lauded the enduring and ever-growing friendship between Pakistan and China.

Zardari also extended his best wishes for President Xi Jinping’s health and happiness as well as for the continued progress and prosperity of the Chinese people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025