What to watch this February: ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, ‘Zero Day’

The long and dreary month of January has come to an end, ushering in a new calendar of films and television series for February inspired by beloved classics and fan favorites.

Viewers will have a host of options for thrillers from a fraudulent wellness influencer to political conspiracies and deep-sea survival.

Robert De Niro makes his television debut in Netflix’s six-episode limited series about a cyberattack that rocks the nation. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren return for season two to save their ranch on the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ on Paramount+, while John Travolta will be seen in a new movie - ‘Cash Out’ - in theatres across Pakistan.

The month of February is of course incomplete without Valentine’s Day classics. Bridget Jones (Renee Zellweger) is back on screens for the fourth installment of the iconic film.

‘Bridget jones: Mad About The Boy’: Peacock, theatres across US

The iconic 90’s Bridget Jones is back in a new installment, nearly a decade after the previous one, ‘Bridget Jones’s Baby’.

Texan actor Zellweger had famously piled on a few pounds and successfully cultivated a British accent to star as Bridget alongside Hugh Grant and Colin Firth in the original 2001 hit ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’.

Bridget – now a 51-year-old widow and single parent – navigates new levels of embarrassment as she grapples with texts, tweets, dating apps and Botox after the death of her husband, Mark Darcy. Grant is also set to return in the film that also features Chiwetel Ejiofor as her love interest.

The film debuts on February 13 on Peacock and in theatres a day after.

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan: Netflix

This hotly anticipated documentary series traces the passion and compeition of the fierce cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan.

Veteran cricketers Sourav Ganguly, Shoaib Akhtar, Sunil Gavaskar and Inzamam-ul-Haq come together to talk about the drama that has captivated millions in the two cricket-obsessed nations.

The series is set to debut on February 7.

‘1923’: Paramount+

In this American Western drama, season two of the series will take viewers back to Dutton ranch where Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren) suffer through an arduous winter and a threat to their family’s legacy.

The season pits family values against the elite who want to turn Montana into an attractive vacation for the rich.

The series will be available to stream on February 23.

‘The White Lotus’ - Season 3: MAX

Season three of Mike White’s social satire is set at the White Lotus resort in Thailand, and now there are snakes and monkeys along with the usual emotional upheaval.

Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), the spa manager at the Hawaii White Lotus in the first season, returns to take a training course at the new location. This time the guests include three friends on a girls’ trip, played by Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan and Leslie Bibb, along with Jason Isaacs and Parker Posey as a married couple.

The new season begins on February 16.

‘Zero Day’: Netflix

This hotly-anticipated political thriller starring Robert De Niro centers around a cyberattack in the US, causing devastation and deaths.

Former president George Mullen (De Niro) is called in to head a commission investigating the source, working against a barrage of problems and forces: big tech, Wall Street, rival political factions and a world of disinformation.

‘Zero Day’ premieres February 20 on Netflix.

‘Suits LA’: NBC

‘Suits’, which ran on cable channel USA Network from 2011 to 2019,eventually became one of Netflix’s most streamed series of 2023.

The original cast is not part of the current series, with the exception of some guest appearances by Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter. The main character now is Ted Black (Stephen Amell), a former federal prosecutor in New York now running a powerful Los Angeles firm specialising in criminal and entertainment law.

‘Suits LA’ premieres February 23 on NBC in the US

‘Cash Out’: theatres across Pakistan

Veteran Hollywood actor John Travolta returns to the big screen in a heist thriller along with Kristin Davis.

Professional thief Mason (Travolta) attempts his biggest heist with his brother, robbing a bank. When it goes wrong, they’re trapped inside surrounded by law enforcement. Tension rises as Mason negotiates with his ex-lover, the lead negotiator.

The film will debut in theatres across Pakistan on February 21.

‘Apple Cider Vinegar’: Netflix

Inspired by the real-life scandal of Australian wellness influencer Belle Gibson (Kaitlyn Dever), the six-episode series tells the story of the dangerous side of wellness and influencing.

Gibson’s app, cookbook, and social media are all a farce that she uses to convince her followers that she cured terminal brain cancer with organic eating and other wellness therapies.

The series premieres on February 6.