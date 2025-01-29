AIRLINK 192.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
FCCL 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.01%)
FFL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
FLYNG 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.14%)
HUBC 127.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
MLCF 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.99%)
OGDC 201.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.83%)
PACE 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
PAEL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
PIAHCLA 17.43 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.25%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PPL 172.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-0.78%)
PRL 38.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.64%)
PTC 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-4.15%)
SEARL 108.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.4%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
SSGC 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-6.14%)
SYM 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.87%)
TELE 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
TPLP 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
TRG 64.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.96%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
BR100 11,784 Decreased By -104.5 (-0.88%)
BR30 34,918 Decreased By -301.4 (-0.86%)
KSE100 111,414 Decreased By -616.7 (-0.55%)
KSE30 34,869 Decreased By -266.5 (-0.76%)
World

Donald Trump to sign order prioritizing school choice funding, CBS News reports

Reuters Published 29 Jan, 2025 11:20am

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump is expected to sign executive order on Wednesday that would prioritize federal funding for school choice programs, CBS News reported on Tuesday, citing a White House document of the order.

White House offers to pay federal employees through September to quit now

The order would direct US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth to create a plan allowing military families to use Pentagon funds to send their kids to the school of their choosing, according to CBS News.

