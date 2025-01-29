Japan’s Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose in early trade on Wednesday, led by technology stocks after US shares rebounded overnight from a sharp sell-off triggered by Chinese startup DeepSeek’s launch of AI models.

The Nikkei was up 0.8% at 39,314.32, as of 0014 GMT, after rising 1% in early trade, while the broader Topix gained 0.4%.

US stocks ended higher on Tuesday, with Nvidia and other artificial intelligence-linked technology shares recovering from sharp losses the previous day as investors snapped up bargains.

Japan’s semiconductor- and AI-related shares popped back on Wednesday, with chip-testing equipment maker Advantest, which counts Nvidia among its customers, adding 3%.

AI-focused startup investor SoftBank Group and chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron also rose.