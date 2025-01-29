AIRLINK 193.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.88%)
BOP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
CNERGY 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.9%)
FCCL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.54%)
FLYNG 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.94%)
HUBC 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.34%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
MLCF 44.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 203.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.17%)
PACE 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PAEL 41.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.63 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.44%)
PIBTL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
PPL 174.50 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.34%)
PRL 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.36%)
SEARL 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.86%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.94%)
SYM 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.87%)
TELE 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
TRG 65.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.56%)
WAVESAPP 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
YOUW 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -23.3 (-0.2%)
BR30 35,270 Increased By 50.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 112,077 Increased By 46.7 (0.04%)
KSE30 35,112 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.07%)
Jan 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher

Reuters Published 29 Jan, 2025 10:38am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose in early trade on Wednesday, led by technology stocks after US shares rebounded overnight from a sharp sell-off triggered by Chinese startup DeepSeek’s launch of AI models.

The Nikkei was up 0.8% at 39,314.32, as of 0014 GMT, after rising 1% in early trade, while the broader Topix gained 0.4%.

US stocks ended higher on Tuesday, with Nvidia and other artificial intelligence-linked technology shares recovering from sharp losses the previous day as investors snapped up bargains.

Japan’s Nikkei sees declines as tech shares stumble

Japan’s semiconductor- and AI-related shares popped back on Wednesday, with chip-testing equipment maker Advantest, which counts Nvidia among its customers, adding 3%.

AI-focused startup investor SoftBank Group and chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron also rose.

SoftBank Group JAPAN STOCK Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher

PSX extends losses, KSE-100 loses over 500 points

USAID pauses funding programmes for country

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Climate adaptation, mitigation: Country needs $348bn by 2030: Aurangzeb

World Bank VP calls for improving business climate

Oil prices steady as investors weigh impact of Trump tariffs

Salaried individuals: Aurangzeb signals possible tax slab overhaul

Engro Corporation to sell rice processing subsidiary to MAP Rice Mills in Rs2.4bn deal

Leghari shares salient features of power plan

SIFC proposal on Saudi investment matters: Meeting to discuss KE issues today

Read more stories