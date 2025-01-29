AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.77%)
FCCL 38.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.62%)
FFL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.3%)
FLYNG 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.66%)
HUBC 128.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.71%)
OGDC 203.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.51 (-2.63%)
PACE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.46%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.72%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.42%)
PPL 173.91 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-2.25%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PTC 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.92%)
SEARL 109.06 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.18%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.52%)
SYM 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.24%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.19%)
TRG 64.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.84%)
WAVESAPP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
BR100 11,888 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 35,219 Decreased By -592.9 (-1.66%)
KSE100 112,030 Decreased By -1490 (-1.31%)
KSE30 35,136 Decreased By -515.4 (-1.45%)
Jan 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-01-29

Bilawal tells traders: ‘Approach me, don’t complain elsewhere’

Monitoring Desk Published 29 Jan, 2025 06:46am

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari asked the business community to approach him directly for addressal of their grievances rather than “complaining elsewhere”.

“I request you to own PPP, we are not that bad…show us the same kind of affection you did to PTI [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf] and MQM [Muttahida Qaumi Movement],” the PPP chief said while addressing the luncheon hosted by the Sindh government for the business community. “If you have any complaint against the chief minister, talk to me directly, don’t complain elsewhere,” he said, emphasising the need to increase communication with the business community.

The PPP chairman noted that the days of extortion and forced closures of industries in Karachi are over. “Businesses now operate without fear, and labourers are no longer coerced into political rallies,” he added.

Sharjeel urges entrepreneurs to set up industrial zones

Bilawal also castigated the federal government for not taking Sindh into confidence when taking key policy decisions. “Decisions are made in Islamabad without consulting us, leaving provinces to bear the consequences,” he regretted. He added that a consistent demand from the PPP has been for the provision of cheaper electricity. “The prime minister and bureaucrats in Islamabad brazenly say that load-shedding has been ended…cities in Sindh are facing load-shedding of around 12 to 14 hours,” he claimed.

“We have lost faith in the Centre when it comes to electricity [related issues],” he said, noting that 2 PPP has made its own arrangements in this regard. “We will be able to generate our own electricity and distribute it,” he assured. He also proposed that the Sindh government, in consultation with the business community, should talk to the Centre regarding the issues, saying that if the government does not listen to traders, then a “legal way” option is available.

“I do not want to play any short-term game… I have to play a longer innings,” he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Karachi Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP traders business community PPP chairman

Comments

200 characters

Bilawal tells traders: ‘Approach me, don’t complain elsewhere’

USAID pauses funding programmes for country

Climate adaptation, mitigation: Country needs $348bn by 2030: Aurangzeb

Wolrd Bank VP calls for improving business climate

Salaried individuals: Aurangzeb signals possible tax slab overhaul

Leghari shares salient features of power plan

SIFC proposal on Saudi investment matters: Meeting to discuss KE issues today

Energy sector advancement: Nepra inks MoU with Deutsche GIZ

CDWP clears 16 projects worth Rs259.68bn

Budget 2025-26: PBC suggests separation of tax policy from FBR

Read more stories