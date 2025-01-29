PBM, Hum Mashal-e-Rah Foundation sign MoU

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) and Hum Mashal-e-Rah Foundation (HMR) have agreed to forge professional partnership by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

In a related ceremony held here in Islamabad, Managing Director PBM Shaheen Khalid Butt was the chief guest, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The MoU describes the commitment of both the organisations to work in collaboration for implementing an effective delivery mechanism in the PBM’s Business Facilitation Centre established to create job opportunities for the trainees of Women Empowerment Centres, enhancing their professional skills and abilities, the press release added.

Under the agreement, the partner organisations will also work jointly to achieve the common goal of empowering underprivileged/differently-abled females to become self-sufficient and respectable members of the society, the statement said.

Addressing the ceremony, MD PBM termed the event as remarkable for the women empowerment stating that women entrepreneurs can play a significant role in the socio-economic development of the country, it added.

