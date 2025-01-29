AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.77%)
FCCL 38.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.62%)
FFL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.3%)
FLYNG 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.66%)
HUBC 128.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.71%)
OGDC 203.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.51 (-2.63%)
PACE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.46%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.72%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.42%)
PPL 173.91 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-2.25%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PTC 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.92%)
SEARL 109.06 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.18%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.52%)
SYM 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.24%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.19%)
TRG 64.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.84%)
WAVESAPP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
BR100 11,888 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 35,219 Decreased By -592.9 (-1.66%)
KSE100 112,030 Decreased By -1490 (-1.31%)
KSE30 35,136 Decreased By -515.4 (-1.45%)
Jan 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-29

Cut in interest rate: PBF describes SBP decision positive step for businessmen

N H Zuberi Published 29 Jan, 2025 06:46am

KARACHI: The President of the Pakistan Business Forum (PBF), Khawaja Mehboob ur Rehman has expressed his approval of the recent one percent reduction in interest rate, calling it a positive step for the country’s business community.

Rehman emphasised that the continuous reduction in interest rate is providing much-needed relief to businesses, which have been struggling with high financing costs amid economic challenges.

Khawaja Mehboob ur Rehman noted that while the reduction in interest rate is a welcome move, it is only one part of the solution. He stressed that the government must now turn its focus to the escalating cost of electricity, which remains a major burden on businesses across Pakistan.

“The reduction in interest rate is undoubtedly a step in the right direction,” he said. “However, the benefit of this reduction will not fully reach the industry unless electricity prices are also brought down. High energy costs continue to erode the competitiveness of local industries, and the government must address this issue urgently.”

Rehman further highlighted that at present, the combination of high taxes and soaring electricity bills is directly contradicting the vision of the prime minister, who has called for policies that support economic growth and ease the burden on businesses. According to the PBF president, these financial pressures are preventing the business community from fully benefiting from the recent interest rate cut, as businesses are forced to allocate substantial resources to cover energy costs and taxes.

“The current tax structure and energy pricing are not in line with the prime minister’s vision of a business-friendly environment,” Rehman added. “Until these issues are addressed, businesses will continue to face significant challenges, and the intended benefits of lower interest rate will remain limited.”

In addition to addressing domestic economic challenges, the PBF president also underscored the importance of engaging with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to ensure the stability and sustainability of Pakistan’s economy. He pointed out that while the government has made strides in managing fiscal issues, further collaboration with international financial institutions like the IMF is essential to ensure that the economy remains on a stable growth path.

“To keep the economy on track, the IMF must be engaged constructively,” said Rehman.

“While the country has made progress, there is still a need for broader international support and a sustainable economic framework. If we are to build long-term stability and growth, it’s crucial that we maintain a strong relationship with the IMF and other international partners.”

The Pakistan Business Forum’s remarks reflect growing concerns within the business community about the current economic environment. While the interest rate cuts have been hailed as a positive development, industry leaders believe that addressing structural issues such as high energy costs and the tax regime is critical to ensuring sustainable economic growth and creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

The PBF’s call for a comprehensive policy shift, including a reduction in electricity prices and reforms to the tax system, is likely to gain traction among business groups who are seeking immediate relief from the ongoing financial pressures.

Salim Vali Muhammad, Chairman of the Pakistan Chemicals & Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA), has rejected the State Bank of Pakistan’s one percent reduction in the interest rate, calling it insufficient. He raised the question that despite the ongoing decrease in inflation, the failure to bring the interest rate to single digits is creating serious concerns.

He said, “When inflation is coming down, why isn’t the central bank making a significant reduction in the interest rate? Only one percent reduction will not provide any significant benefit to the economy. Until the policy rate comes to single digits, it will be difficult for economic activities to recover.”

Salim Vali Muhammad added that while Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has repeatedly expressed a desire for a significant reduction in the interest rate, the State Bank continues to refrain from making such a reduction, which is not conducive for the economy. The country will only stay on the path of progress if proper economic recovery measures are taken.

The PCDMA president called on the State Bank of Pakistan’s Monetary Policy Committee to consider the ground realities of decreasing inflation and bring the interest rate to single digits in the next monetary policy so that the country can benefit from it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

interest rates business community policy rate PBF Pakistan Business Forum SBP policy rate policy rate cut

Comments

200 characters

Cut in interest rate: PBF describes SBP decision positive step for businessmen

USAID pauses funding programmes for country

Climate adaptation, mitigation: Country needs $348bn by 2030: Aurangzeb

Wolrd Bank VP calls for improving business climate

Salaried individuals: Aurangzeb signals possible tax slab overhaul

Leghari shares salient features of power plan

SIFC proposal on Saudi investment matters: Meeting to discuss KE issues today

Energy sector advancement: Nepra inks MoU with Deutsche GIZ

CDWP clears 16 projects worth Rs259.68bn

Budget 2025-26: PBC suggests separation of tax policy from FBR

Bilawal tells traders: ‘Approach me, don’t complain elsewhere’

Read more stories