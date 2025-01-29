Ahsan visits Pakistan HC in London

LONDON: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal visited the Pakistan High Commission in London on Tuesday, said a press release.

Upon his arrival at the airport, the minister was warmly received by Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK, Dr M Faisal.

During his visit, the minister was briefed about the operations and activities of Pakistan’s High Commission in the UK. He toured the Chancery, interacted with officers, and expressed his appreciation by recording his remarks in the visitor’s book.

As part of his visit, Ahsan Iqbal is scheduled to hold several high-level meetings with British parliamentarians, senior UK government officials, businessmen, academics, and members of the British-Pakistani community. These engagements aim to foster collaboration between Pakistan and the UK in key areas, including climate change mitigation, academic exchanges, finance, and development.

A key highlight of the visit is the official overseas launch of “URAAN Pakistan”, Pakistan’s strategic engagement plan and youth internship programme. The initiative is designed to enhance opportunities for Pakistani youth and strengthen diaspora engagement for Pakistan’s socio-economic development.

Additionally, the minister is set to deliver a speech at the prestigious Oxford Union debate, further showcasing Pakistan’s vision for global partnerships and innovative solutions to shared challenges.

The visit underscores the commitment of the Government of Pakistan to strengthening bilateral ties with the UK across multiple sectors, promoting mutual progress and prosperity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025