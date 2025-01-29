Russian sports team arrives to participate in 17th annual int’l regatta

KARACHI: The Russian sports delegation of the Russian Rowing Federation arrived in the city to participate in the 17th annual international regatta organized by Karachi Boat Club Rowing.

The delegation is led by President of the Rowing Federation of Russia, Olympic Champion - Alexey Svirin, and the official delegation includes two of his deputies of the USSR international-class sports master Andrei Mintsev and one-time European vice-champion Anton Zarutskiy.

Represented rowing, they are visiting Pakistan for the first time and are accompanied by athletes from seven Russian universities, who had the honour to defend the honour of their native universities and represent Russia.

The competition itself will take place until February 2, in open water near Karachi Boat Club Rowing.

The participation of Russian athletes is the result of a fruitful cooperation between the Russian House in Pakistan and the Rowing Sports Federation.

In 2024, Pakistani guys at the invitation of the Rowing Federation took part in two regattas held in Moscow (May) and Vladivostok (September).

On its part, the Russian House reports that it is ready to assist interested Pakistani sports associations in establishing partnerships with Russian sports societies.

