AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.77%)
FCCL 38.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.62%)
FFL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.3%)
FLYNG 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.66%)
HUBC 128.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.71%)
OGDC 203.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.51 (-2.63%)
PACE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.46%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.72%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.42%)
PPL 173.91 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-2.25%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PTC 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.92%)
SEARL 109.06 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.18%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.52%)
SYM 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.24%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.19%)
TRG 64.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.84%)
WAVESAPP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
BR100 11,888 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 35,219 Decreased By -592.9 (-1.66%)
KSE100 112,030 Decreased By -1490 (-1.31%)
KSE30 35,136 Decreased By -515.4 (-1.45%)
Jan 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-29

Russian sports team arrives to participate in 17th annual int’l regatta

Press Release Published 29 Jan, 2025 07:42am

KARACHI: The Russian sports delegation of the Russian Rowing Federation arrived in the city to participate in the 17th annual international regatta organized by Karachi Boat Club Rowing.

The delegation is led by President of the Rowing Federation of Russia, Olympic Champion - Alexey Svirin, and the official delegation includes two of his deputies of the USSR international-class sports master Andrei Mintsev and one-time European vice-champion Anton Zarutskiy.

Represented rowing, they are visiting Pakistan for the first time and are accompanied by athletes from seven Russian universities, who had the honour to defend the honour of their native universities and represent Russia.

The competition itself will take place until February 2, in open water near Karachi Boat Club Rowing.

The participation of Russian athletes is the result of a fruitful cooperation between the Russian House in Pakistan and the Rowing Sports Federation.

In 2024, Pakistani guys at the invitation of the Rowing Federation took part in two regattas held in Moscow (May) and Vladivostok (September).

On its part, the Russian House reports that it is ready to assist interested Pakistani sports associations in establishing partnerships with Russian sports societies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Russian sports team 17th annual international regatta Karachi Boat Club Rowing

Comments

200 characters

Russian sports team arrives to participate in 17th annual int’l regatta

USAID pauses funding programmes for country

Climate adaptation, mitigation: Country needs $348bn by 2030: Aurangzeb

Wolrd Bank VP calls for improving business climate

Salaried individuals: Aurangzeb signals possible tax slab overhaul

Leghari shares salient features of power plan

SIFC proposal on Saudi investment matters: Meeting to discuss KE issues today

Energy sector advancement: Nepra inks MoU with Deutsche GIZ

CDWP clears 16 projects worth Rs259.68bn

Budget 2025-26: PBC suggests separation of tax policy from FBR

Bilawal tells traders: ‘Approach me, don’t complain elsewhere’

Read more stories