CWDP approves revised PC-1 of Waste Water Treatment Plant

FAISALABAD: The Central Working Development Party (CWDP) has approved the revised PC-1 of the Waste Water Treatment Plant with the support of Denmark, under which a 33 MGD (million gallons per daily) capacity wastewater treatment plant will be constructed in the eastern part of the city at an estimated cost of 178 million Euros.

In the meeting of the Central Working Development Party, on the instructions of Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz, Deputy Managing Director Engineering Saqib Raza, Project Director Waste Water Treatment Plant Kamran Raza Kahlon, Deputy Director Faizan Shakoor participated and presented the Revised PC-1 of this mega project, which has been approved after deliberation.

In this regard, Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz has said that the approval of Revise PC-1 for the establishment of the Waste Water Treatment Plant is a milestone because this mega project will be the only and only first project of its kind in the whole of Punjab which will make the sewage water of the eastern side useful for crops after treatment, which will relieve the citizens of Faisalabad from environmental pollution. He appreciated the performance of the DMD Engineering, Project Director and PMU team for their hard work on this mega project, due to which Revise PC-1 has been approved today and work on its design will start next month.

Deputy Managing Director Engineering Saqib Raza said that the Waste Water Treatment Plant project in Faisalabad with the support of WASA from the Danish Sustainable Investment Fund (DSIF) is the need of the hour.

After the approval of the government of Pakistan regarding the construction of the Waste Water Treatment Plant, work on the project will now officially start. He added that the agencies of both countries, DANIDA and WASA, are jointly working for the establishment of the mega project Waste Water Treatment Plant, which is very welcome, which will solve the air and environmental pollution problems of the citizens of Faisalabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025