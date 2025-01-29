AIRLINK 193.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.88%)
BOP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
CNERGY 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.9%)
FCCL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.35%)
FLYNG 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.94%)
HUBC 128.88 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.2%)
HUMNL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.34%)
KOSM 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
MLCF 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.76%)
OGDC 203.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
PAEL 41.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.63 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.44%)
PIBTL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
PPL 174.50 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.34%)
PRL 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
SEARL 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.86%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.94%)
SYM 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.87%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TPLP 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
TRG 65.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.56%)
WAVESAPP 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
YOUW 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -23.3 (-0.2%)
BR30 35,270 Increased By 50.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 112,032 Increased By 1.9 (0%)
KSE30 35,096 Decreased By -39.9 (-0.11%)
Jan 29, 2025

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 28, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 29 Jan, 2025 08:29am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Senate approves PECA amendments bill amid strike call

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz grieves demise of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud

Read here for details.

  • PTI invites JUI-F for joint movement against government

Read here for details.

  • Aurangzeb hints at tax reforms for Pakistan’s salaried group

Read here for details.

  • Govt still hopes for resumption of talks as PTI skips 4th round

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

