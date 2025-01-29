Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Senate approves PECA amendments bill amid strike call

Read here for details.

PM Shehbaz grieves demise of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud

Read here for details.

PTI invites JUI-F for joint movement against government

Read here for details.

Aurangzeb hints at tax reforms for Pakistan’s salaried group

Read here for details.

Govt still hopes for resumption of talks as PTI skips 4th round

Read here for details.