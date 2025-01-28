PTI invites JUI-F for joint movement against government

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday invited the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) to start a joint movement against the incumbent government.

The offer was extended during a meeting of the PTI delegation comprising Omar Ayub, Asad Qaiser, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Salman Akram Raja, and Akhunzada Hussain, with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad.

The JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman assured PTI of consultations within his party.

Following the meeting, the two parties also held a joint press conference where the PTI formally floated the idea of a joint movement against the government.

JUI-F’s Senator Kamran Murtaza assured them that they would consider the proposal. He also announced the formation of a two-member committee from both parties to facilitate communication and resolve any misunderstandings.

On the occasion, Salman Akram Raja urged all stakeholders to unite for the protection of the constitution. He added that the inclusion of JUI-F would add new momentum to PTI’s anti-government campaign.