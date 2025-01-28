Govt still hopes for resumption of talks as PTI skips 4th round

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq hoped that the government and the opposition will hold talks as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) skipped the forth round of negotiations on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, the speaker said they were hoping that PTI would come to the meeting today and the dialogue could advance.

“But because the dialogue cannot proceed in their absence, there is no need to further speak about or continue this meeting.”

“In negotiations, you don’t put forward conditions first, you sit for talks and negotiate, where decisions are made on what is accepted and what isn’t, whether there is an alternate proposal.”

The speaker went on to say that his doors remain open and hope for the government and the opposition to hold talks to find a way forward.

The government’s negotiation committee will remain intact and not dissolve, the NA speaker added.

On Sunday, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, the chairman of PTI stated that formal negotiations between the party and the government have been suspended following the government’s failure to constitute judicial commissions within seven days of receiving PTI’s charter of demands.

However, he suggested that discussions could resume if the government proceeds to form the judicial commissions to investigate the events of May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024.