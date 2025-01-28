AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.77%)
FCCL 38.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.62%)
FFL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.3%)
FLYNG 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.66%)
HUBC 128.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.71%)
OGDC 203.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.51 (-2.63%)
PACE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.46%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.72%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.42%)
PPL 173.91 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-2.25%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PTC 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.92%)
SEARL 109.06 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.18%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.52%)
SYM 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.24%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.19%)
TRG 64.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.84%)
WAVESAPP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
BR100 11,888 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 35,219 Decreased By -592.9 (-1.66%)
KSE100 112,030 Decreased By -1490 (-1.31%)
KSE30 35,136 Decreased By -515.4 (-1.45%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz grieves demise of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud

BR Web Desk Published January 28, 2025

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, former Governor of the Eastern Province and son of the late King Fahd.

In a social media post on X, the prime minister said Prince Mohammed bin Fahd’s remarkable contributions to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and his legacy of dedicated public service will always be remembered.

“Deeply grieved to learn of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, former Governor of the Eastern Province and son of the late King Fahd,” he said.

PM Shehbaz arrives in UAE to condole death of President Sheikh Mohamed’s brother

The premier extended heartfelt condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, members of the Royal Family, and the people of Saudi Arabia on behalf of the people of Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for strength and patience to be granted to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

PM Shehbaz Sharif Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud death

