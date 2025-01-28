PM Shehbaz grieves demise of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, former Governor of the Eastern Province and son of the late King Fahd.

In a social media post on X, the prime minister said Prince Mohammed bin Fahd’s remarkable contributions to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and his legacy of dedicated public service will always be remembered.

“Deeply grieved to learn of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, former Governor of the Eastern Province and son of the late King Fahd,” he said.

PM Shehbaz arrives in UAE to condole death of President Sheikh Mohamed’s brother

The premier extended heartfelt condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, members of the Royal Family, and the people of Saudi Arabia on behalf of the people of Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for strength and patience to be granted to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.