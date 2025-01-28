AIRLINK 194.90 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.58%)
BOP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.25%)
FCCL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
FFL 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.64%)
FLYNG 25.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
HUBC 128.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.78%)
MLCF 45.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.64%)
OGDC 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-1.49%)
PACE 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.27%)
PAEL 42.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.28%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.38%)
PPL 174.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.92 (-2.2%)
PRL 39.21 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.51%)
PTC 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.68%)
SEARL 108.31 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-4.5%)
SYM 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.24%)
TPLP 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.36%)
TRG 64.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.75%)
WAVESAPP 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.42%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
YOUW 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 11,920 Decreased By -110.4 (-0.92%)
BR30 35,410 Decreased By -401.7 (-1.12%)
KSE100 112,358 Decreased By -1162.7 (-1.02%)
KSE30 35,229 Decreased By -422.1 (-1.18%)
BOJ to raise rates again by July, eventually eye hike to 1.5%, says ex-policymaker

Reuters Published 28 Jan, 2025 12:19pm

TOKYO: The Bank of Japan will likely raise interest rates again around June or July, and seek to hike its policy rate to at least 1.5% in the next two years, former BOJ board member Makoto Sakurai said on Tuesday.

BOJ raises short-term interest rates to 0.5% in widely expected move

Broadening wage hikes, prospects of sustained price rises and Japan’s solid economic growth give the central bank scope to continue raising interest rates steadily, said Sakurai, who retains close contact with incumbent policymakers.

Bank of Japan

