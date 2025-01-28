BOJ to raise rates again by July, eventually eye hike to 1.5%, says ex-policymaker

TOKYO: The Bank of Japan will likely raise interest rates again around June or July, and seek to hike its policy rate to at least 1.5% in the next two years, former BOJ board member Makoto Sakurai said on Tuesday.

Broadening wage hikes, prospects of sustained price rises and Japan’s solid economic growth give the central bank scope to continue raising interest rates steadily, said Sakurai, who retains close contact with incumbent policymakers.