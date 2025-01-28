AIRLINK 194.21 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.23%)
Indian rupee to weaken tracking Asian peers as global risk appetite sours

Reuters Published 28 Jan, 2025 10:35am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to open lower on Tuesday tracking a decline in most of its regional peers as a selloff in US tech stocks and developments related to trade tariffs dampened risk appetite.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open weaker at 86.45-86.46 to the US dollar compared with the previous session’s close at 86.3425.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 fell 1.5% and 3%, respectively, on Monday as the surging popularity of a low-cost Chinese artificial intelligence model raised doubts about the lofty valuations of the US tech sector.

Indian rupee to remain burdened by dollar outlook, importer demand

Amid the sell-off, safe-haven assets such as government bonds, the yen and the Swiss franc rallied. The dollar index was a tad higher on Tuesday while most Asian currencies declined between 0.1% and 0.4%.

Alongside the tech selloff, developments related to US trade tariffs also presented a headwind to Asian currencies.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he plans to impose tariffs on imported computer chips, pharmaceuticals and steel.

Meanwhile, a Financial Times report stated that Trump’s pick for Treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, has been pushing for new universal tariffs on US imports starting at 2.5% and rising gradually by the same amount each month.

In a call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, Trump stressed the importance of moving toward a fair bilateral trading relationship.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India announced a host of measures post-market hours on Monday, which analysts and traders reckon could be a precursor to a rate cut next month.

“We continue to think the RBI is pivoting towards supporting growth, even as it is unlikely to completely let INR go,” MUFG Bank said in a note.

The bank expects the RBI to intervene in foreign exchange markets “less aggressively moving forward” and cut rates by 25 basis points in its February policy decision.

