AIRLINK 194.21 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.23%)
BOP 9.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.51%)
FCCL 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.91%)
FFL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.72%)
FLYNG 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.48%)
HUBC 128.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
KOSM 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.01%)
MLCF 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.47%)
OGDC 206.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-1.37%)
PACE 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.53%)
PAEL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
PIAHCLA 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.46%)
PIBTL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.16%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-5.45%)
PPL 173.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.76%)
PRL 38.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.46%)
PTC 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.68%)
SEARL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 37.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-4.81%)
SYM 19.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.41%)
TELE 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.2%)
TPLP 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.76%)
TRG 64.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.75%)
WAVESAPP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.73%)
YOUW 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
BR100 11,870 Decreased By -160.4 (-1.33%)
BR30 35,315 Decreased By -497.2 (-1.39%)
KSE100 112,224 Decreased By -1296.2 (-1.14%)
KSE30 35,159 Decreased By -492 (-1.38%)
Thai 2025 rice exports seen falling over 20% this year, commerce ministry says

Reuters Published 28 Jan, 2025 10:31am

BANGKOK: Thailand’s rice exports are seen falling about 24% to 7.5 million metric tons this year, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

The lower forecast was due to the resumption of exports from India and improved volumes from other rice producers, Arada Fuangtong, head of the ministry’s foreign trade department, told a media conference.

India removes floor price for non-basmati white rice exports

Easing drought conditions are supporting yields and major importers such as Indonesia may have less demand, the ministry said.

Thailand, the world’s second-largest rice exporter after India, shipped 9.95 million tons of the crop in 2024, its highest level in six years and up 13.4% on an annual basis.

