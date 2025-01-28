Thai 2025 rice exports seen falling over 20% this year, commerce ministry says

BANGKOK: Thailand’s rice exports are seen falling about 24% to 7.5 million metric tons this year, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

The lower forecast was due to the resumption of exports from India and improved volumes from other rice producers, Arada Fuangtong, head of the ministry’s foreign trade department, told a media conference.

Easing drought conditions are supporting yields and major importers such as Indonesia may have less demand, the ministry said.

Thailand, the world’s second-largest rice exporter after India, shipped 9.95 million tons of the crop in 2024, its highest level in six years and up 13.4% on an annual basis.