Punjab to enhance cotton production through Chinese GMO technology

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture Department aims to harness China’s expertise in genetically modified (GMO) technology and gene editing to enhance cotton production.

The province urgently requires hybrid seeds with advanced varieties capable of withstanding pests, diseases, and climate fluctuations—critical factors for boosting cotton cultivation in Punjab.

This was emphasized by Punjab’s Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, during a meeting on Monday with a delegation from China’s BGI Group, headed by Chairman Dr. Wang Jian. Also in attendance were the Secretary of Agriculture, Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, and key officials. The meeting revolved around various agricultural topics, including organic fertilizers, cotton seeds, and premium seeds for rice and maize.

Minister Kirmani highlighted Punjab’s interest in leveraging China’s cutting-edge agricultural research and technology to drive agricultural development in the province. He specifically underscored the need for hybrid seeds with superior traits, capable of tolerating pests, diseases, and environmental challenges. These developments are vital to ensuring sustainable cotton farming in Punjab.

The minister also assured that the Government of Punjab would extend full support to initiatives involving organic fertilizers and the exchange of agricultural knowledge and experiences.

Furthermore, Kirmani emphasized the importance of collaboration with BGI Group to acquire premium seeds for crops such as soybean, maize, and rice, which will help increase both yield and quality. He reiterated the close and friendly relations between Pakistan and China, stressing the importance of joint efforts to establish modern agricultural research facilities and laboratories.

Dr Wang Jian, Chairman of BGI Group, expressed the company’s commitment to developing crop varieties suited to desert climates using genomics technology, which could significantly improve drought resilience. He assured that BGI Group would fully support efforts to strengthen Punjab’s agricultural sector.

The collaboration will also see the launch of a pilot project aimed at enhancing agricultural production while reducing costs through the use of organic fertilizers. Additionally, mutual cooperation will focus on training Punjab’s agricultural scientists in modern technologies and activating relevant laboratories.

The Chinese delegation included BGI Group Vice President Dr. Li Ning, Vice President for Global Development Terence Xiong, Southeast Asia Chief Representative Jeremy Cao, Assistant to Chairman Dong Yiwei, and Chief Representative for Pakistan Mao Zhixia.

