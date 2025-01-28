JI chief condemns approval of massive rise in MPs’ salaries

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman has strongly criticized the approval of massive increase in parliamentarians’ salaries, calling it a betrayal of the public amidst economic hardships.

In a statement issued from Mansoorah on Monday, he said PML-N, PPP, PTI, and MQM are united for personal gains while ignoring the plight of ordinary citizens.

He lamented that the government consistently claims an empty treasury when it comes to providing relief to the public but easily allocates funds for its own luxuries.

He pointed out that salaried individuals have been burdened with record-breaking taxes, with Rs. 243 billion collected in the past six months and Rs. 500 billion expected in income tax for the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, he added, lawmakers set aside all political differences to approve over 140 percent raise in their salaries, a move he termed shameful.

The JI chief announced a nationwide protest against high electricity prices and the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) mafia on January 31.

He said the successive governments over the last three decades are favouring IPPs, highlighting that Rs. 2 trillion in capacity charges were paid to private power plants for electricity that was never even generated. Furthermore, he criticized the tax exemptions granted to private power plants, stating that all major political parties have played a role in perpetuating this system.

Rehman issued a warning to the ruling elite, demanding a reduction in electricity bills, the elimination of unfair taxes and petroleum levies, and relief for the salaried class. He called for the government to cut back on the privileges and luxuries enjoyed by the ruling class, emphasizing the urgent need to address the struggles of ordinary citizens.

Additionally, the JI chief rejected the PECA Amendment Ordinance, describing it as an attempt to stifle freedom of expression and press freedom.

The nationwide protests on January 31 will also serve as a platform to announce Jamaat-e-Islami’s future roadmap, he stated, vowing to continue the fight for the rights of the people.

