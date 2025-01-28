World Bank team meets Maryam: Punjab declared ‘Regional Champion’ for environmental improvement

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met a high-level delegation led by the World Bank Regional Vice President Martin Raiser who declared Punjab a “Regional Champion” for taking effective measures with regard to environmental improvement.

It was agreed in the meeting to undertake joint measures for poverty alleviation, making further improvements in the IT, infrastructure sectors, resolving environmental problems and social development.

Matters pertaining to accelerating the pace of ongoing World Bank projects in Punjab along with launching new projects were also discussed. WB VP for South Asia Martin Raiser appreciated CM Punjab’s public welfare projects and said that Punjab’s projects are in conformity with the World Bank’s “country partnership.”

The World Bank delegation offered their complete cooperation for environmental improvement along with improving sanitation system in the province. The delegation declared the initiative to merge the Population Welfare Department with the health department as appreciable. WB VP Martin Raiser hoped that the merger of Population Welfare Department with the health department will provide better services to the people.

The chief minister appreciated the World Bank’s collaboration for the uplift and prosperity of Punjab. She said, “We seek further assistance by the World Bank in education, health, tourism, and environment projects. Special training programmes have been introduced to enable the youth in Punjab to link with the global IT market. Punjab Clean Air Programme is being launched with the support of the World Bank.”

She added, “Electric buses, rickshaws, and bikes will be introduced under the Punjab Clean Air Programme. Vehicle Inspection Stations are being established with the support of the World Bank. Eliminating environmental pollution is a matter of survival and support of the World Bank being provided is valuable in this regard. We will continue to collaborate with the World Bank to accelerate the journey of development.”

WB VP Martin Raiser said, “The World Bank wants to further strengthen its partnership with Pakistan, especially Punjab. The Punjab government has taken exemplary steps in education, IT along with coping up with hazards of climate change in the province.”

