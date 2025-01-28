AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
BOP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
FCCL 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.62%)
FFL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.09%)
FLYNG 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.04%)
HUBC 129.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.58%)
KOSM 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.82%)
MLCF 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.5%)
OGDC 209.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-1.56%)
PACE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
PAEL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PIBTL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.59%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PPL 177.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-1.95%)
PRL 39.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.63%)
PTC 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.36%)
SEARL 106.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.57%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.53 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-10%)
SYM 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.48%)
TELE 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.59%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.02%)
TRG 65.34 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
BR100 12,030 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 35,812 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 113,520 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 35,651 No Change 0 (0%)
Jan 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-28

World Bank team meets Maryam: Punjab declared ‘Regional Champion’ for environmental improvement

Recorder Report Published January 28, 2025 Updated January 28, 2025 08:17am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met a high-level delegation led by the World Bank Regional Vice President Martin Raiser who declared Punjab a “Regional Champion” for taking effective measures with regard to environmental improvement.

It was agreed in the meeting to undertake joint measures for poverty alleviation, making further improvements in the IT, infrastructure sectors, resolving environmental problems and social development.

Matters pertaining to accelerating the pace of ongoing World Bank projects in Punjab along with launching new projects were also discussed. WB VP for South Asia Martin Raiser appreciated CM Punjab’s public welfare projects and said that Punjab’s projects are in conformity with the World Bank’s “country partnership.”

The World Bank delegation offered their complete cooperation for environmental improvement along with improving sanitation system in the province. The delegation declared the initiative to merge the Population Welfare Department with the health department as appreciable. WB VP Martin Raiser hoped that the merger of Population Welfare Department with the health department will provide better services to the people.

The chief minister appreciated the World Bank’s collaboration for the uplift and prosperity of Punjab. She said, “We seek further assistance by the World Bank in education, health, tourism, and environment projects. Special training programmes have been introduced to enable the youth in Punjab to link with the global IT market. Punjab Clean Air Programme is being launched with the support of the World Bank.”

She added, “Electric buses, rickshaws, and bikes will be introduced under the Punjab Clean Air Programme. Vehicle Inspection Stations are being established with the support of the World Bank. Eliminating environmental pollution is a matter of survival and support of the World Bank being provided is valuable in this regard. We will continue to collaborate with the World Bank to accelerate the journey of development.”

WB VP Martin Raiser said, “The World Bank wants to further strengthen its partnership with Pakistan, especially Punjab. The Punjab government has taken exemplary steps in education, IT along with coping up with hazards of climate change in the province.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

World Bank Maryam Nawaz CM Punjab World Bank Team Martin Raiser

Comments

200 characters

World Bank team meets Maryam: Punjab declared ‘Regional Champion’ for environmental improvement

Non-availability of NJHP project: Consumers overpaid Rs167.787bn for costly power

Guidelines for PSDP approved

Aurangzeb informs PBC: Tax policy unit to be relocated to MoF

Undervaluation, misdeclaration: Over 93.7pc of property deals fall short of Rs5m: FBR

‘Country is poised to maintain growth momentum’

Railways ministry says it will axe thousands of jobs

KE’s renewable energy project: Balochistan urges Centre to accord approval

Govt striving to achieve cuts in energy cost: PM

Non-protected domestic categories: Rs100/mmbtu hike balanced with gas utilities’ profits

Cotton growers, ginners: NA body seeks data on tax deductions

Read more stories