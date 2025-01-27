AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
BOP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
FCCL 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.62%)
FFL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.09%)
FLYNG 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.04%)
HUBC 129.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.58%)
KOSM 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.82%)
MLCF 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.5%)
OGDC 209.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-1.56%)
PACE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
PAEL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PIBTL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.59%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PPL 177.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-1.95%)
PRL 39.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.63%)
PTC 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.36%)
SEARL 106.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.57%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.53 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-10%)
SYM 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.48%)
TELE 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.59%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.02%)
TRG 65.34 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
BR100 12,030 Decreased By -140.3 (-1.15%)
BR30 35,812 Decreased By -776.7 (-2.12%)
KSE100 113,520 Decreased By -1360.2 (-1.18%)
KSE30 35,651 Decreased By -473.7 (-1.31%)
Jan 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Aussie Open champion Sinner won’t defend his title in Rotterdam

AFP Published 27 Jan, 2025 06:23pm

PARIS: World number one Jannik Sinner will not defend his ATP 500 title in Rotterdam as the Italian’s “body needs time to rest” after winning the Australian Open, tournament organisers announced Monday.

Sinner, 23, defeated Germany’s Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 on Sunday to win his third Grand Slam title, following success last year in Melbourne and victory at the US Open in September.

“After consulting with my team we had to take the difficult decision to withdraw from the ABN AMRO Open,” said Sinner in a statement on the tournament’s website.

“My body needs time to rest after the long run in Australia. I have great memories from winning the title in front of amazing crowds at Rotterdam Ahoy last year and hope to be back there soon.”

Clinical Sinner surges past Zverev to retain Australian Open title

Bulgarian world number 11 Grigor Dimitrov will also miss out on Rotterdam after he was forced to retire injured from the Australian Open.

Following Sinner’s withdrawal, the field in Rotterdam will be headed up world number three Carlos Alcaraz.

Fellow top 10 players Daniil Medvedev, Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev are set to join Alcaraz in the main draw.

Australian Open Jannik Sinner Rotterdam

Comments

200 characters

Aussie Open champion Sinner won’t defend his title in Rotterdam

Bulk of Pakistan’s foreign debt repayment for FY25 already repaid: SBP chief

KSE-100 closes 1,360 points lower as investors opt for caution

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Gas tanker explosion kills 5, injures several in Multan

Pakistan dismisses allegations questioning commitment to One Chine Policy

PM Shehbaz orders issuance of red warrants for human trafficking offenders

Saudi Arabia allows foreigners to invest in firms with property in Makkah, Medina

Mari Energies profit declines 39% in 2QFY25

National Refinery sustains loss of Rs4.5bn in 2QFY25

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tickets to go on sale on Jan 28

Read more stories