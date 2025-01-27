AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
BOP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
FCCL 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.62%)
FFL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.09%)
FLYNG 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.04%)
HUBC 129.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.58%)
KOSM 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.82%)
MLCF 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.5%)
OGDC 209.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-1.56%)
PACE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
PAEL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PIBTL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.59%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PPL 177.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-1.95%)
PRL 39.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.63%)
PTC 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.36%)
SEARL 106.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.57%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.53 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-10%)
SYM 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.48%)
TELE 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.59%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.02%)
TRG 65.34 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
BR100 12,030 Decreased By -140.3 (-1.15%)
BR30 35,812 Decreased By -776.7 (-2.12%)
KSE100 113,520 Decreased By -1360.2 (-1.18%)
KSE30 35,651 Decreased By -473.7 (-1.31%)
Jan 27, 2025
Markets

Copper retreats as China sells ahead of Lunar holiday

Reuters Published 27 Jan, 2025 06:00pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices slipped on Monday as weak manufacturing data from top consumer China suggested deteriorating demand prospects while Chinese players cut long positions ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

China’s manufacturing activity contracted unexpectedly in January, an official factory survey showed, and profits at industrial companies fell for a third consecutive year in 2024.

Negative sentiment has also been reinforced by U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to impose a 10% punitive duty on Chinese imports on Feb. 1, which would undermine trade and growth.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1.1% at $9,171 a metric ton by 1124 GMT. It touched $9,355.50 a ton on Friday for its highest since Nov. 12.

“China has been reducing risk (selling) ahead of their exit this week … We are in a market that isn’t going to break higher,” said Alastair Munro at broker Marex.

However, significantly lower copper prices could appeal to Chinese buyers, Munro said, adding that they have previously engaged around the $8,800 level.

Copper hits 10-week peak on hopes for Trump deal with China

Elsewhere, the discount for the cash aluminium contract over the three-month forward has narrowed to about $7 a ton, its lowest since last September, driven by concern over stocks on the LME market. The discount was above $40 in December.

Aluminium stocks in LME warehouses have nearly halved to 592,625 tons since last May. Cancelled warrants - metal earmarked for delivery - at 59% suggest more will leave the system over coming days and weeks.

Traders said that many consumers were having to go to the LME for supplies because they had destocked and did not want to hold metal they may not need because financing costs have gone up alongside interest rates.

Three-month aluminium was down 0.6% at $2,623 a ton.

Overall, a softer U.S. currency is expected to offer support for industrial metals priced in dollars.

Zinc was up 0.3% at $2,836 a ton, lead gained 0.5% to $1,949, tin retreated 0.8% to $29,915 and nickel was up 0.6% at $15,765.

Copper retreats as China sells ahead of Lunar holiday

