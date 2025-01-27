AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
BOP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
FCCL 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.62%)
FFL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.09%)
FLYNG 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.04%)
HUBC 129.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.58%)
KOSM 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.82%)
MLCF 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.5%)
OGDC 209.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-1.56%)
PACE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
PAEL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PIBTL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.59%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PPL 177.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-1.95%)
PRL 39.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.63%)
PTC 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.36%)
SEARL 106.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.57%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.53 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-10%)
SYM 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.48%)
TELE 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.59%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.02%)
TRG 65.34 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
BR100 12,030 Decreased By -140.3 (-1.15%)
BR30 35,812 Decreased By -776.7 (-2.12%)
KSE100 113,520 Decreased By -1360.2 (-1.18%)
KSE30 35,651 Decreased By -473.7 (-1.31%)
Jan 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England name unchanged XI for must-win third T20 against India

Reuters Published 27 Jan, 2025 05:33pm

England have named an unchanged XI for Tuesday’s third T20 International (T20I) against India in Rajkot, a must-win game for the visitors who are 2-0 down in the five-match series.

Brydon Carse, who replaced Gus Atkinson in the second T20I, was retained in the team by coach Brendon McCullum after the bowling allrounder scored a quick 31 and took three wickets as England narrowly lost by two wickets.

“Every time you pull on an England shirt, you try and put in a good performance, but you know that there’s guys waiting in the wings,” Carse told reporters after his fifth T20I appearance.

Varma powers India home in T20 thriller against England

The T20I series concludes on Sunday, to be followed by three One-Day Internationals as both teams prepare for the ICC Champions Trophy, which kicks off on Feb. 19.

England XI: Jos Buttler (captain), Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

India England India Vs England T20 Series

Comments

200 characters

England name unchanged XI for must-win third T20 against India

Bulk of Pakistan’s foreign debt repayment for FY25 already repaid: SBP chief

KSE-100 closes 1,360 points lower as investors opt for caution

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Gas tanker explosion kills 5, injures several in Multan

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to ‘One-China’ Policy

PM Shehbaz orders issuance of red warrants for human trafficking offenders

Saudi Arabia allows foreigners to invest in firms with property in Makkah, Medina

Mari Energies profit declines 39% in 2QFY25

National Refinery sustains loss of Rs4.5bn in 2QFY25

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tickets to go on sale on Jan 28

Read more stories