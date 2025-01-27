AIRLINK 197.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-1.61%)
Markets

Russia cut oil exports by 2.2% in 2024, Kommersant reports

Reuters Published 27 Jan, 2025 11:42am

MOSCOW: Russian companies decreased oil exports by 2.2% year-over-year to 295.12 million metric tons in 2024, Kommersant daily reported on Monday, citing a source familiar with the oil industry data.

Shipments via the Druzhba pipeline to Slovakia and the Czech Republic, as well as from the ports of Novorossiisk and Ust-Luga, decreased, the newspaper said.

Russia’s crude oil and LNG shipments to Asia slip slightly in 2024: Russell

But shipments increased via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary and from the port of Kozmino, according to Kommersant.

