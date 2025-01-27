AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
Print Print 2025-01-27

FBR chief highlights modernisation of customs

Recorder Report Published 27 Jan, 2025 05:50am

KARACHI: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial highlighted significant achievements in Pakistan Customs’ modernisation efforts.

Speaking at the International Customs Day-2025 ceremony at Customs House here, Langrial emphasised the successful implementation of two key technological innovations: the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) and Faceless Customs Assessment (FCA) System. These reforms have streamlined trade processes, making them faster, more transparent, and more efficient.

The Chairman noted that traders in Karachi have welcomed the FCA System, which has simplified customs procedures. He also declared the World Customs Theme-2025, “Customs delivering on its commitment to efficiency, security and prosperity,” as critically important for transforming Pakistan Customs into a modern, dynamic institution.

FBR seeks customs budget proposals for FY 2025-26

During the ceremony, Langrial participated in traditional commemorative activities, including flag hoisting and laying wreaths at the Martyrs’ Monument. He also distributed certificates of appreciation to outstanding customs officers.

Member Customs Operation Junaid Jalil reinforced the organisation’s commitment to combating smuggling and supporting economic stability. He praised customs officials for their contributions to the national economy.

Consuls General of Oman, Indonesia, Kuwait, and the representatives of Russian and UAE consulates, chief commissioners, chief collectors, collectors, other senior officers of Customs, representatives of law enforcement agencies, business and social figures attended the event.

International Customs Day, celebrated globally on January 26, marks an annual recognition of customs organizations’ critical role in international trade and economic development.

