Bilal made new DG of DGTO

Published 27 Jan, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Commerce (MoC) has appointed Bilal Khan Pasha as the new Director General of Trade Organisations (DGTO), the body responsible for managing issues related to Chambers and Trade Bodies.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Commerce, the appointment follows the Prime Minister’s approval on January 22, 2025. Bilal Khan Pasha, a BS-20 officer from the Commerce and Trade Group, was previously serving as Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Commerce, Islamabad.

Effective immediately, he has been transferred and promoted to the position of Director General (BS-21) at the Directorate General of Trade Organizations, Islamabad, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973.

Chambers, associations: Jam asks DGTO to enhance trade advocacy role

Pasha is regarded as one of the most efficient officers in the Commerce Ministry. He has previously served as the Consul General of Pakistan in Istanbul, Turkey, and has been acting as the Commerce Minister while also managing matters related to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

