AIRLINK 88.73 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.35%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.75%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.93%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (6.46%)
DGKC 90.48 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.79%)
FCCL 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
FFBL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.43%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
GGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
HASCOL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
HBL 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.84%)
HUBC 164.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.15%)
HUMNL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.51%)
KEL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
KOSM 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.41%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
OGDC 136.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.81%)
PPL 123.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.37%)
PRL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
PTC 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1%)
SNGP 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.89%)
UNITY 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
BR100 8,429 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,963 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 79,553 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 25,584 No Change 0 (0%)
Jul 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-03

Chambers, associations: Jam asks DGTO to enhance trade advocacy role

Recorder Report Published 03 Jul, 2024 07:35am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan has pushed the Directorate General of Trade Organizations (DGTO) to enhance the trade advocacy role for chambers and associations.

During his visit to the DGTO, Minister Khan directed the department to improve its efficiency and effectiveness through a comprehensive overhaul. This initiative aims to revitalize the DGTO and bolster its support for trade organizations nationwide.

Minister Khan emphasized the necessity for the DGTO to modernize its operations and infrastructure.

He stressed that this revamp is crucial to align the department with contemporary trade practices and meet the evolving needs of the business community.

“It is imperative that we ensure the DGTO operates at its highest potential to contribute to the economic growth of Pakistan,” Minister Jam stated.

The proposed revamping includes upgrading the technological framework, digitalization, addressing human resource issues, and improving the budget and legal framework of the department.

The Commerce Minister also highlighted the government’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment and reiterated the importance of robust trade organizations in achieving this goal.

He urged the DGTO to work closely with stakeholders to identify and address any bottlenecks in the current system and to submit a comprehensive proposal to the ministry for its revamping and improvement.

In response to the Minister’s directives, Director General of the DGTO, Usman Qureshi, assured that the department would meet the set objectives.

He said that a detailed plan would be formulated and implemented promptly to achieve the desired outcomes.

This initiative marks a significant step in the government’s ongoing efforts to promote economic stability and growth through effective trade policies and support mechanisms.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Trade Jam Kamal Khan DGTO

Comments

200 characters

Chambers, associations: Jam asks DGTO to enhance trade advocacy role

Sugar export: 100pc receipt of export proceeds in advance made mandatory

Islamabad Airport outsourcing: No exemption to ministry from PPRA rules

Minority stakes sell: PM directs Petroleum, Finance divisions to prepare plan

Anti-smuggling initiative: FBR extends LEAs’ powers up to June 30, 2025

Sale of govt-allotted immovable properties: Scope of WHT exemption expanded

After the end of IMF deal: Reforms agenda will be placed before nation: MoS

Pakistan, Afghan rulers re-establish contact for talks

PM wants expansion of bilateral trade with Tajikistan

FBR, PRAs at loggerheads over harmonization of tax collection

There can’t be justice ‘without looking at whole elections’: Justice Mansoor

Read more stories