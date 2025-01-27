Ogra notifies new gas price

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) notified new gas sale price with effect from February 1, 2024, following federal government in response to determinations of SNGPL and SSGCL’s Review of Estimated Revenue Requirement for fiscal year 2024-25 has announced new gas sale prices.

Effective February 1, 2025, the gas sale price for General Industry (Captive) has been revised from Rs. 3,000/MMBTU to Rs. 3,500/MMBTU.

The gas sale prices for all other consumer categories, including Domestic, Special Roti Tandoor, General Industry (Process), Commercial, C.N.G, Cement, Fertilizer, and Power, remain unchanged.

