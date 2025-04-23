Highway blockade in Sindh halts business, export activities across Pakistan

Pakistan’s economic activities remained suspended on Wednesday as a week-long blockade on the National Highway in Sindh crippled commercial transport and paralyzed the supply chain across the country, Business Recorder learnt.

The National Highway was blocked in Sindh amid widespread protests led by lawyers’ associations with support from nationalist groups and civil society organisations. The central issue driving the protests was opposition to the federal government’s controversial plan to construct six new canals from the Indus River.

Trade bodies, including Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), United Business Group (UBG), and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), issued urgent appeals to government authorities to intervene and restore economic normalcy.

The blockade—centered near Sukkur and Khairpur—left over 3,500 vehicles stranded, many loaded with export consignments, fuel tankers, and perishable goods.

Businesses reported escalating losses, with supply lines from Karachi ports to upcountry destinations disrupted. Meanwhile, exporters warned of missed deadlines and damaged global credibility.

The OICCI, representing major foreign investors, warned of “crippling financial losses” and said the disruption “fractured essential supply chain linkages”.

The chamber urged both Sindh and federal authorities to act swiftly, emphasising that uninterrupted trade was critical to safeguarding Pakistan’s economic stability and export competitiveness.

Meanwhile, UBG’s Regional Chairman Khalid Tawab made a direct appeal to Prime Minister Shehbaz Shairf for an urgent intervention. Highlighting the immobilisation of over 800 tank lorries, Tawab cautioned that fuel shortages could soon hit northern regions.

“If not resolved immediately, this crisis will severely impact our exports, imports, and internal logistics,” he stated, urging federal and provincial governments to ensure the safe passage of goods.

KCCI president Jawed Bilwani echoed similar concerns, saying prolonged road blockades were inflicting “tremendous losses” on the business community.

He said that the national supply chain was “paralyzed,” with trucks stuck at key choke points including Rohri and Ali Wahan.

“Pakistan’s export credibility is on the line,” he said, calling on the government to initiate dialogue with protest leaders and prioritise the restoration of economic activity.