AIRLINK 178.16 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-2.49%)
BOP 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.92%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
CPHL 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.82%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
HUBC 142.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.67 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.69%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.25%)
MLCF 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.5%)
OGDC 214.36 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.51%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PAEL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.06%)
PIAHCLA 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.51%)
POWER 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
PPL 169.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 33.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.41%)
PTC 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.06%)
SEARL 93.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.73%)
SSGC 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.35%)
SYM 15.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.81%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
TRG 66.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
WAVESAPP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,517 Decreased By -158.7 (-1.25%)
BR30 37,643 Decreased By -496.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 117,226 Decreased By -1204.2 (-1.02%)
KSE30 36,020 Decreased By -383.5 (-1.05%)
Apr 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Highway blockade in Sindh halts business, export activities across Pakistan

Salman Siddiqui Published April 23, 2025 Updated April 23, 2025 10:32pm

Pakistan’s economic activities remained suspended on Wednesday as a week-long blockade on the National Highway in Sindh crippled commercial transport and paralyzed the supply chain across the country, Business Recorder learnt.

The National Highway was blocked in Sindh amid widespread protests led by lawyers’ associations with support from nationalist groups and civil society organisations. The central issue driving the protests was opposition to the federal government’s controversial plan to construct six new canals from the Indus River.

Trade bodies, including Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), United Business Group (UBG), and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), issued urgent appeals to government authorities to intervene and restore economic normalcy.

Goods transporters call off strike after successful talks with Karachi commissioner

The blockade—centered near Sukkur and Khairpur—left over 3,500 vehicles stranded, many loaded with export consignments, fuel tankers, and perishable goods.

Businesses reported escalating losses, with supply lines from Karachi ports to upcountry destinations disrupted. Meanwhile, exporters warned of missed deadlines and damaged global credibility.

The OICCI, representing major foreign investors, warned of “crippling financial losses” and said the disruption “fractured essential supply chain linkages”.

The chamber urged both Sindh and federal authorities to act swiftly, emphasising that uninterrupted trade was critical to safeguarding Pakistan’s economic stability and export competitiveness.

Meanwhile, UBG’s Regional Chairman Khalid Tawab made a direct appeal to Prime Minister Shehbaz Shairf for an urgent intervention. Highlighting the immobilisation of over 800 tank lorries, Tawab cautioned that fuel shortages could soon hit northern regions.

Road blockades in Sindh disrupt fuel supply to upcountry

“If not resolved immediately, this crisis will severely impact our exports, imports, and internal logistics,” he stated, urging federal and provincial governments to ensure the safe passage of goods.

KCCI president Jawed Bilwani echoed similar concerns, saying prolonged road blockades were inflicting “tremendous losses” on the business community.

He said that the national supply chain was “paralyzed,” with trucks stuck at key choke points including Rohri and Ali Wahan.

“Pakistan’s export credibility is on the line,” he said, calling on the government to initiate dialogue with protest leaders and prioritise the restoration of economic activity.

Pakistan Economy Pakistan’s exports Indus River Highway blockades in Sindh

Comments

200 characters

Highway blockade in Sindh halts business, export activities across Pakistan

Aurangzeb highlights Panda, ESG bonds in key meetings at Washington: Finance Division

Pakistan expresses concern at loss of tourists’ lives in IIOJK firing

PM Shehbaz convenes emergency NSC meeting after India suspends Indus Waters Treaty

China says ‘door open’ to trade talks after Trump signals tariffs will fall

Oil prices fall nearly 2%, sources say OPEC+ to consider accelerating oil output in June

PSL 10: Gous, Munro power Islamabad United to emphatic win over Multan Sultans

Barkat Frisian says to set up Rs500mn dried egg powder plant

Power minister sacks 7 NTDC officials over ‘negligence, unnecessary project delays’

PAA confirms upgrade of DG Khan Airport for larger aircraft

Read more stories