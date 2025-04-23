Pakistan expresses concern at loss of tourists’ lives in IIOJK firing

Pakistan said on Wednesday that it was concerned at the loss of tourists’ lives in an attack in Anantnag district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

On Tuesday, at least 20 people were killed after gunmen opened fire on tourists in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“The firing happened in front of us,” one witness told broadcaster India Today, without giving his name.

“We thought someone was setting off firecrackers, but when we heard other people (screaming), we quickly got out of there…, saved our lives and ran.”

Meanwhile, in a statement issued today, the Foreign Office said that extended its condolences to the “dear ones of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery”.

Following the incident, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that “the attack is much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years”, with the death toll still uncertain.

“This attack on our visitors is an abomination,” he added in a statement.

“The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman and worthy of contempt.”