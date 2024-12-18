AGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.96%)
AIRLINK 207.77 Increased By ▲ 17.83 (9.39%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.78%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
DCL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
DFML 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
DGKC 103.46 Decreased By ▼ -6.36 (-5.79%)
FCCL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-4.74%)
FFBL 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-4.85%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
HUBC 139.43 Increased By ▲ 10.60 (8.23%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.89%)
KEL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
KOSM 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
MLCF 47.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.4%)
NBP 73.76 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.84%)
OGDC 222.66 Decreased By ▼ -10.63 (-4.56%)
PAEL 38.11 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (8.51%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
PPL 205.85 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-2.63%)
PRL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.12%)
PTC 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.23%)
SEARL 110.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.56 (-3.97%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.91%)
TOMCL 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.01%)
TPLP 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.66%)
TREET 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.81%)
TRG 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
UNITY 34.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-4.02%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.08%)
BR100 12,299 Decreased By -48 (-0.39%)
BR30 38,877 Decreased By -222.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 114,861 Decreased By -1308.7 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,196 Decreased By -462.8 (-1.26%)
Dec 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-18

Ogra recommends significant hike in gas prices

Wasim Iqbal Published December 18, 2024 Updated December 18, 2024 06:56am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended a significant hike in gas prices for both gas companies – Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) with effect from January 1, 2025, fulfilling a condition set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for timely notification of the gas tariff.

According to the decisions, OGRA recommended an increase of 8.71 percent in gas price for SNGPL against its 10.67 percent demand and a 25.78 percent hike for Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) against its 208.67 percent demand.

With these adjustments, the average gas price for SNGPL will rise to Rs1,778.35 per MMBTU, while the average price for SSGCL will increase to Rs1,762.51 per MMBTU.

SSGC files rate hike plea

The decision has been forwarded to the federal government for final approval.

The OGRA clarified that the implementation of the revised gas prices will depend on advice from the federal government, with the price hike likely to take effect from January 1, 2025.

The IMF had explicitly demanded the gas price increase as part of its conditions to ensure compliance with the loan programme.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

GAS OGRA IMF Federal Government SSGC gas prices SNGPL gas sector IMF and Pakistan gas consumers

Comments

200 characters

Ogra recommends significant hike in gas prices

Azma describes CM’s China visit as ‘turning point for Punjab’

Aleema says IK may ask expats to halt remittances

Cabinet gives the go-ahead to ‘Singapore Convention’

Sugar stock monitoring body notified

Target set for attaining 50/100 Mbps broadband speed

Curial agenda on table as ECC meets tomorrow

Tax rates can be reduced if revenue generated effectively: FBR chief

Fazl urges govt to notify madrassa bill immediately

Talks on ‘Digital Nation Bill’ inconclusive

Read more stories