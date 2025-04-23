AIRLINK 178.16 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-2.49%)
Pakistan

PAA confirms upgrade of DG Khan Airport for larger aircraft

BR Web Desk Published April 23, 2025 Updated April 23, 2025 09:30pm

Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has announced the upgradation of Dera Ghazi Khan Airport to facilitate Airbus A320 operations, with project completion targeted by the end of next year.

The announcement was made during the Authority’s monthly e-Kacheri session, chaired by Deputy Director General Works and Development, Sumair Saeed.

Speaking during the live session, Saeed highlighted that the planned enhancement of Dera Ghazi Khan Airport will significantly improve regional connectivity and allow for the operation of larger aircraft, a long-standing demand of both the local community and airline operators.

PIA inducts 11th Airbus A320 into fleet

The upgrade is expected to open new routes and increase flight frequency, ultimately contributing to the socioeconomic development of South Punjab.

In addition to the developments in Dera Ghazi Khan, Saeed shared that improvement works are also planned for Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar. These include upgrades to the airside infrastructure and expansion of parking facilities, aimed at improving passenger experience and accommodating growing traffic at the facility.

Addressing regional air connectivity, the Deputy DG revealed that a business proposal has been floated to various airlines, offering incentives to initiate flights between Gwadar and destinations in Punjab and other regions. The move is part of a broader strategy to make underutilised airports commercially viable and strengthen national connectivity.

Saeed also responded to public grievances raised during the e-Kacheri, including complaints related to flight delays, missing baggage, and inappropriate behaviour by airline staff.

He directed that all such issues be compiled and forwarded to the Civil Aviation Authority with a comprehensive report for appropriate action.

He further instructed that tetanus injections be included in all airport first-aid kits, following a complaint from a passenger at Lahore airport.

