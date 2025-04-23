PSL 10: Gous, Munro power Islamabad United to emphatic win over Multan Sultans

Islamabad United defeated Multan Sultans by seven wickets in the 13th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 at the Multan Stadium on Wednesday.

Islamabad chased down a competitive total of 168 with ease to secure a commanding victory, their fifth in the tournament.

Set a target of 169 after the Sultans posted 168 for 5 in their 20 overs, Islamabad’s chase was anchored by Gous, who remained not out on 80 off just 45 deliveries.

The U.S.A wicketkeeper-batter struck six fours and five sixes in a match-winning performance that saw Islamabad reach the target in just 17.1 overs, at a run rate of 9.96.

Gous found strong support from Munro, who smashed 45 off 28 balls with five boundaries and two sixes, as the duo added 81 runs for the second wicket to set the tone for the chase.

Earlier, Sahibzada Farhan gave Islamabad a flying start with a quickfire 22 off 13 before falling to Ubaid Shah. Mohammad Nawaz also chipped in with 21 off 19 before being dismissed by Chris Jordan. Islamabad’s chase was clinical, leaving little room for error and ensuring the middle order remained largely untested.

Earlier in the evening, Multan Sultans posted a respectable 168 for 5 after opting to bat first. Usman Khan was the top scorer with an aggressive 61 off 40 balls, laced with four fours and four sixes, while skipper Mohammad Rizwan held the innings together with a more measured 36 off 37.

Yasir Khan provided an explosive start, scoring 29 off just 17 balls before falling to Mohammad Nawaz. Despite a promising foundation, Multan struggled to accelerate in the final overs, managing just 52 runs in the last seven overs.

Among Islamabad’s bowlers, Jason Holder stood out with a tidy spell of 1 for 25 in four overs. Riley Meredith and Mohammad Nawaz also picked up a wicket each, while Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim helped control the middle overs. Salman Irshad proved expensive, conceding 41 from his four overs.

In contrast, Multan’s bowlers struggled to contain Islamabad’s aggressive batting. Michael Bracewell and Chris Jordan claimed a wicket apiece, while Ubaid Shah picked up the key scalp of Farhan.

However, Josh Little and Usama Mir were both taken apart, conceding runs at over 10 an over as Islamabad cruised to their target with nearly three overs to spare.

The result strengthens Islamabad United’s position on the PSL points table, while Multan Sultans have no room for error, having lost four out of five games in the season.

PSL 10 points table

Team Matches (M) Wins (W) Losses (L) Points (PT) Net Run Rate (NRR) IU 5 5 0 10 +2.342 KK 5 3 2 6 -0.215 LQ 4 2 2 4 +1.095 PZ 4 1 3 2 -0.844 QG 3 1 2 2 -0.917 MS 5 1 4 2 -1.764

Next fixture

Lahore Qalandars will face Peshawar Zalmi in an all-important Pakistan Super League clash on Thursday at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The match will begin at 8:00 PM PKT.

