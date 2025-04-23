AIRLINK 178.16 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-2.49%)
BOP 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.92%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
CPHL 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.82%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
HUBC 142.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.67 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.69%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.25%)
MLCF 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.5%)
OGDC 214.36 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.51%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PAEL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.06%)
PIAHCLA 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.51%)
POWER 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
PPL 169.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 33.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.41%)
PTC 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.06%)
SEARL 93.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.73%)
SSGC 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.35%)
SYM 15.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.81%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
TRG 66.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
WAVESAPP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,517 Decreased By -158.7 (-1.25%)
BR30 37,643 Decreased By -496.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 117,226 Decreased By -1204.2 (-1.02%)
KSE30 36,020 Decreased By -383.5 (-1.05%)
Apr 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PSL 10: Gous, Munro power Islamabad United to emphatic win over Multan Sultans

  • This marks Islamabad's fifth consecutive win in the tournament
Syed Ahmed Raza Published April 23, 2025 Updated April 23, 2025 11:43pm

Islamabad United defeated Multan Sultans by seven wickets in the 13th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 at the Multan Stadium on Wednesday.

Islamabad chased down a competitive total of 168 with ease to secure a commanding victory, their fifth in the tournament.

Set a target of 169 after the Sultans posted 168 for 5 in their 20 overs, Islamabad’s chase was anchored by Gous, who remained not out on 80 off just 45 deliveries.

The U.S.A wicketkeeper-batter struck six fours and five sixes in a match-winning performance that saw Islamabad reach the target in just 17.1 overs, at a run rate of 9.96.

Gous found strong support from Munro, who smashed 45 off 28 balls with five boundaries and two sixes, as the duo added 81 runs for the second wicket to set the tone for the chase.

PSL 10: Yasir, Ubaid hand Multan Sultans their first win

Earlier, Sahibzada Farhan gave Islamabad a flying start with a quickfire 22 off 13 before falling to Ubaid Shah. Mohammad Nawaz also chipped in with 21 off 19 before being dismissed by Chris Jordan. Islamabad’s chase was clinical, leaving little room for error and ensuring the middle order remained largely untested.

Earlier in the evening, Multan Sultans posted a respectable 168 for 5 after opting to bat first. Usman Khan was the top scorer with an aggressive 61 off 40 balls, laced with four fours and four sixes, while skipper Mohammad Rizwan held the innings together with a more measured 36 off 37.

Yasir Khan provided an explosive start, scoring 29 off just 17 balls before falling to Mohammad Nawaz. Despite a promising foundation, Multan struggled to accelerate in the final overs, managing just 52 runs in the last seven overs.

Among Islamabad’s bowlers, Jason Holder stood out with a tidy spell of 1 for 25 in four overs. Riley Meredith and Mohammad Nawaz also picked up a wicket each, while Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim helped control the middle overs. Salman Irshad proved expensive, conceding 41 from his four overs.

In contrast, Multan’s bowlers struggled to contain Islamabad’s aggressive batting. Michael Bracewell and Chris Jordan claimed a wicket apiece, while Ubaid Shah picked up the key scalp of Farhan.

However, Josh Little and Usama Mir were both taken apart, conceding runs at over 10 an over as Islamabad cruised to their target with nearly three overs to spare.

The result strengthens Islamabad United’s position on the PSL points table, while Multan Sultans have no room for error, having lost four out of five games in the season.

PSL 10 points table

Team Matches (M) Wins (W) Losses (L) Points (PT) Net Run Rate (NRR)
IU 5 5 0 10 +2.342
KK 5 3 2 6 -0.215
LQ 4 2 2 4 +1.095
PZ 4 1 3 2 -0.844
QG 3 1 2 2 -0.917
MS 5 1 4 2 -1.764

Next fixture

Lahore Qalandars will face Peshawar Zalmi in an all-important Pakistan Super League clash on Thursday at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The match will begin at 8:00 PM PKT.

Past PSL winners

  • PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

  • PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

  • PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

  • PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

  • PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

  • PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

  • PSL 2022 - Lahore Qalandars

  • PSL 2023 - Lahore Qalandars

  • PSL 2024 - Islamabad United

PSL Islamabad United Multan Sultans HBLPSL PSL 10 HBL PSL 10 PSL X HBL PSL X HBLPSL X HBLPSL fans Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans

Comments

200 characters

PSL 10: Gous, Munro power Islamabad United to emphatic win over Multan Sultans

Aurangzeb highlights Panda, ESG bonds in key meetings at Washington: Finance Division

Pakistan expresses concern at loss of tourists’ lives in IIOJK firing

PM Shehbaz convenes emergency NSC meeting after India suspends Indus Waters Treaty

Highway blockade in Sindh halts business, export activities across Pakistan

China says ‘door open’ to trade talks after Trump signals tariffs will fall

Oil prices fall nearly 2%, sources say OPEC+ to consider accelerating oil output in June

Barkat Frisian says to set up Rs500mn dried egg powder plant

Power minister sacks 7 NTDC officials over ‘negligence, unnecessary project delays’

PAA confirms upgrade of DG Khan Airport for larger aircraft

Read more stories