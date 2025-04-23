AIRLINK 178.16 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-2.49%)
BOP 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.92%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
CPHL 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.82%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
HUBC 142.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.67 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.69%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.25%)
MLCF 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.5%)
OGDC 214.36 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.51%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PAEL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.06%)
PIAHCLA 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.51%)
POWER 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
PPL 169.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 33.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.41%)
PTC 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.06%)
SEARL 93.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.73%)
SSGC 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.35%)
SYM 15.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.81%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
TRG 66.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
WAVESAPP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,517 Decreased By -158.7 (-1.25%)
BR30 37,643 Decreased By -496.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 117,226 Decreased By -1204.2 (-1.02%)
KSE30 36,020 Decreased By -383.5 (-1.05%)
Apr 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Power minister sacks 7 NTDC officials over ‘negligence, unnecessary project delays’

BR Web Desk Published April 23, 2025 Updated April 23, 2025 07:53pm

Federal Power Minister Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has ordered the immediate removal of seven senior National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) officials, including a Deputy Managing Director, two General Managers, a Chief Financial Officer, and three Chief Engineers, for “negligence and unnecessary delays” in ongoing projects, according to a statement from Power Division on Wednesday.

The decisive action follows a performance review meeting where the minister expressed grave concern over costly setbacks in the state-run power utility’s operations.

Minister seeks details of proposed energy policies

“The NTDC board has been directed to show zero tolerance for delays,” Leghari declared, emphasizing that project inefficiencies were costing the nation “billions of rupees.”

The minister had earlier demanded an inquiry during the review meeting into why critical transmission and dispatch initiatives remained behind schedule.

An NTDC board meeting subsequently identified systemic failures in project planning and execution.

Investigations revealed that the Planning Wing – led by the now-ousted Deputy MD, two GMs, and CFO – had repeatedly failed to meet deadlines.

The board issued immediate “OSD” (awaiting posting orders) directives for these officials, while three Chief Engineers were stripped of their positions for “dereliction of duty.”

Additionally, the NTDC Managing Director has been given a two-week deadline to take disciplinary action against other negligent staff, including managers and deputy managers.

The board also approved a new strategy to overhaul organizational workflows and address chronic weaknesses in project implementation.

“Every delay in these projects directly harms Pakistan’s economy,” the Power Minister warned, underscoring the government’s resolve to hold officials accountable.

The crackdown signals the government’s push to streamline the energy sector amid rising scrutiny over infrastructure bottlenecks.

power sector Power Minister Awais Leghari National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC)

Comments

200 characters

Power minister sacks 7 NTDC officials over ‘negligence, unnecessary project delays’

Pakistan expresses concern at loss of tourists’ lives in IIOJK firing

China says ‘door open’ to trade talks after Trump signals tariffs will fall

Barkat Frisian says to set up Rs500mn dried egg powder plant

Selling returns to PSX, KSE-100 Index closes over 1,200 points lower

Gold falls massive Rs11,700 per tola in Pakistan

Govt set to scrap federal excise duty on property to boost real estate

Kohinoor Energy profit declines 60% to Rs180mn in Jan-Mar 2025

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Attack on tourists in India’s Kashmir kills 26, injures 17, police say

Read more stories