Print 2025-01-27

SECP directs licenced companies to disclose financials on PSX portal

Sohail Sarfraz Published 27 Jan, 2025 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has directed all licenced companies to upload their latest available annual audited financial statements on the Financial Portal for Unlisted Companies (FPUC) developed by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX).

In this regard, the SECP has issued direction number 2 of 2025 to the companies to allow the general public and investors to better analyse the performance of the licenced companies.

According to the SECP’s directive, the Commission is empowered under Section 20 of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Act, 1997 (the “Act”), to regulate the financial services market, including licenced activities. It is also responsible to promote, encourage, and enforce proper conduct, competence, and integrity in the capital market, including the disclosure of financial information in the public interest, with a key focus on investor protection.

The Commission has taken cognizance that licenced companies are engaged in activities with significant public interest considerations. It is therefore necessary to set higher standards of transparency, governance and disclosures for such companies through dissemination of audited financial statements to the general public. Such disclosures will also enable the general public and investors to better analyse the performance of the licenced companies.

The Commission, therefore, in exercise of its powers conferred under: (i) Section 40 B of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Act, 1997; (ii) Section 282 D of the Companies Ordinance, 1984; (iii) Section 41B of the Modaraba Companies and Modaraba (Floatation and Control) Ordinance, 1980; (iv) section 17 of the Corporate Restructuring

Companies Act, 2016, read with all enabling provisions of the Act and the administered legislation, hereby directs that all unlisted licenced companies shall:

Within 30 days of this direction, all unlisted licenced companies shall

will ensure signing of an agreement with Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) and creation of USER ID for access to the Financial Portal for Unlisted Companies (FPUC) developed by PSX.

Secondly, all unlisted licenced companies shall upload the latest available annual audited financial statements on the FPUC for public dissemination.

Thirdly, all unlisted licenced companies shall continue to upload future audited financial statements on the FPUC for public dissemination, as per the timelines specified for the unlisted licensed company to prepare and circulate its audited financial statements under its applicable law, till the time the company obtains listing, the SECP added.

