PSL 10: Babar Azam, Talat shine as Peshawar Zalmi overpower Lahore Qalandars

Babar Azam, Hussain Talat scored fifties as Peshawar Zalmi comfortably defeated Lahore Qalandars by seven wickets in the 14th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 10) on Thursday.

They chased down the 130-run target with 20 balls and seven wickets to spare.

After opting to bat first, Lahore Qalandars endured a disastrous start, collapsing to 21 for 4 inside four overs.

The top order failed to fire, with Fakhar Zaman (10), Asif Ali (4), Abdullah Shafique (0), and Daryl Mitchell (2) falling cheaply.

Alzarri Joseph and Luke Wood tore through the early batting, sharing five wickets between them.

Sikandar Raza stood tall amidst the wreckage with a counter-attacking 52 off 37 balls, including five boundaries and three sixes.

He stitched together brief partnerships with Shaheen Shah Afridi (10) and Rishad Hossain (13), but the Qalandars could only manage 129 before being bowled out in 19.2 overs.

Joseph was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 15, while Wood and Hussain Talat grabbed two wickets each.

In response, Zalmi stumbled early with Shaheen Afridi removing Saim Ayub (2) and Mohammad Haris (20), while Haris Rauf bowled Tom Kohler-Cadmore for a duck. However, captain Babar Azam anchored the chase with a composed 56* off 42 deliveries, featuring seven fours and a six.

He was ably supported by Hussain Talat, who smashed an unbeaten 51 from 37 balls, ensuring there were no further hiccups. The duo’s unbroken 93-run partnership guided Zalmi home comfortably, sealing the win with 20 balls to spare.

Shaheen Afridi was the only real threat with the ball for Lahore, finishing with figures of 2 for 22 in his four overs. Haris Rauf claimed one wicket but was expensive, conceding 39 runs in 3.4 overs.

With this win, Peshawar Zalmi strengthen their position on the points table, while Lahore Qalandars will need to regroup quickly after another batting failure.

PSL X points table

Team Played Won Lost Points IU 5 5 0 10 KK 5 3 2 6 LQ 5 2 3 4 PZ 5 2 3 4 QG 3 1 2 2 MS 5 1 4 2

Next fixture

Karachi Kings will face Quetta Gladiators in an all-important Pakistan Super League clash on Friday at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The match will begin at 8:00 PM PKT.

