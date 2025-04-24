AIRLINK 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-5.81%)
BOP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
CNERGY 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
CPHL 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-4.86%)
FCCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-3.87%)
FFL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
FLYNG 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.58%)
HUBC 138.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.73%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.06%)
KOSM 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.57%)
MLCF 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.25%)
OGDC 212.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.09%)
PACE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.65%)
PAEL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.12%)
POWER 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.11%)
PPL 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.66%)
PRL 30.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-7.69%)
PTC 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.44%)
SEARL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-3.42%)
SSGC 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SYM 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.02%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.26%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.76%)
TRG 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,255 Decreased By -261.8 (-2.09%)
BR30 36,723 Decreased By -919.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 115,020 Decreased By -2206.3 (-1.88%)
KSE30 35,328 Decreased By -691.3 (-1.92%)
Apr 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PSL 10: Babar Azam, Talat shine as Peshawar Zalmi overpower Lahore Qalandars

Syed Ahmed Raza Published April 24, 2025

Babar Azam, Hussain Talat scored fifties as Peshawar Zalmi comfortably defeated Lahore Qalandars by seven wickets in the 14th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 10) on Thursday.

They chased down the 130-run target with 20 balls and seven wickets to spare.

After opting to bat first, Lahore Qalandars endured a disastrous start, collapsing to 21 for 4 inside four overs.

The top order failed to fire, with Fakhar Zaman (10), Asif Ali (4), Abdullah Shafique (0), and Daryl Mitchell (2) falling cheaply.

Alzarri Joseph and Luke Wood tore through the early batting, sharing five wickets between them.

Sikandar Raza stood tall amidst the wreckage with a counter-attacking 52 off 37 balls, including five boundaries and three sixes.

He stitched together brief partnerships with Shaheen Shah Afridi (10) and Rishad Hossain (13), but the Qalandars could only manage 129 before being bowled out in 19.2 overs.

Joseph was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 15, while Wood and Hussain Talat grabbed two wickets each.

In response, Zalmi stumbled early with Shaheen Afridi removing Saim Ayub (2) and Mohammad Haris (20), while Haris Rauf bowled Tom Kohler-Cadmore for a duck. However, captain Babar Azam anchored the chase with a composed 56* off 42 deliveries, featuring seven fours and a six.

He was ably supported by Hussain Talat, who smashed an unbeaten 51 from 37 balls, ensuring there were no further hiccups. The duo’s unbroken 93-run partnership guided Zalmi home comfortably, sealing the win with 20 balls to spare.

Shaheen Afridi was the only real threat with the ball for Lahore, finishing with figures of 2 for 22 in his four overs. Haris Rauf claimed one wicket but was expensive, conceding 39 runs in 3.4 overs.

PSL 10: Gous, Munro power Islamabad United to emphatic win over Multan Sultans

With this win, Peshawar Zalmi strengthen their position on the points table, while Lahore Qalandars will need to regroup quickly after another batting failure.

PSL X points table

Team Played Won Lost Points
IU 5 5 0 10
KK 5 3 2 6
LQ 5 2 3 4
PZ 5 2 3 4
QG 3 1 2 2
MS 5 1 4 2

Next fixture

Karachi Kings will face Quetta Gladiators in an all-important Pakistan Super League clash on Friday at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The match will begin at 8:00 PM PKT.

Past PSL winners

  • PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

  • PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

  • PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

  • PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

  • PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

  • PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

  • PSL 2022 - Lahore Qalandars

  • PSL 2023 - Lahore Qalandars

  • PSL 2024 - Islamabad United

Babar Azam Shaheen Afridi HBLPSL PSL 10 HBL PSL 10 PSL X PSL 10 schedule HBL PSL X PSL code of conduct for players PSL X points table PSL 10 points table PSL 10 next fixture PSL winners

Comments

200 characters

PSL 10: Babar Azam, Talat shine as Peshawar Zalmi overpower Lahore Qalandars

Pakistan warns India: Indus Waters Treaty suspension ‘an act of war’, vows full-spectrum response

Pakistan loses $2 billion annually to climate-induced disasters: ADB

KSE-100 Index loses over 2,200 points amid strong selling pressure

Pakistan rupee depreciates to 15-month low against US dollar

‘Rs1.6trn to be saved’: NEPRA says to discontinue dollar-based indexations for four power plants

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves drop $367mn to 7-month low

Foreign office summons Indian diplomat in Islamabad

SBP Stability Review’24: banks borrow more; deposit shrinks by over Rs1 trillion

PIA privatisation: govt restarts airline sale process with fresh EOI call

Read more stories