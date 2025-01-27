BOASAR approves new postgraduate academic programmes

PESHAWAR: The 41st meeting of the Board of Advanced Studies and Research (BOASAR), UET Peshawar was held under the convenership of Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Ali.

The meeting approved the minutes of 40th the meeting of BOASAR held earlier.

The meeting also approved to start new postgraduate academic programs in emerging fields having market demand and vitality.

Prof Dr. Farid Ullah Khan, Secretary BOASAR presented various agenda items, mainly included starting Ph.D. in Artificial Intelligence, Masters in Polymer Science and Engineering and MBA from the next academic session.

The Vice Chancellor said, keeping in view the successful execution of programs commenced last year, we are determined to stay at the forefront of education while ensuring financial sustainability in the long run.

He directed the meeting to fulfill the criteria as directed by PEC and HEC while proposing the programs and submitting them for the upcoming Academic Council meeting.

The meeting was attended by Prof. Dr. Syed Waqar Shah, Dean, Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Prof. Dr. Rizwan M. Gul, Dean, Faculty of Mechanical, Chemical and Industrial Engineering, Prof. Dr. Bashir Alam, Dean, Faculty of Civil, Agricultural and Mining Engineering, Prof. Dr. Amjad Ali, Dean, Faculty of Architecture, Humanities and Allied Sciences, Dr. Taza Gul, Director (Directorate General of Science Technology and Information Technology) KP, Mr. Haroon Khan, Controller of Examination, other senior faculty members and administrative officers.

