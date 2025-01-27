AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-27

BOASAR approves new postgraduate academic programmes

Recorder Report Published 27 Jan, 2025 07:03am

PESHAWAR: The 41st meeting of the Board of Advanced Studies and Research (BOASAR), UET Peshawar was held under the convenership of Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Ali.

The meeting approved the minutes of 40th the meeting of BOASAR held earlier.

The meeting also approved to start new postgraduate academic programs in emerging fields having market demand and vitality.

Prof Dr. Farid Ullah Khan, Secretary BOASAR presented various agenda items, mainly included starting Ph.D. in Artificial Intelligence, Masters in Polymer Science and Engineering and MBA from the next academic session.

The Vice Chancellor said, keeping in view the successful execution of programs commenced last year, we are determined to stay at the forefront of education while ensuring financial sustainability in the long run.

He directed the meeting to fulfill the criteria as directed by PEC and HEC while proposing the programs and submitting them for the upcoming Academic Council meeting.

The meeting was attended by Prof. Dr. Syed Waqar Shah, Dean, Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Prof. Dr. Rizwan M. Gul, Dean, Faculty of Mechanical, Chemical and Industrial Engineering, Prof. Dr. Bashir Alam, Dean, Faculty of Civil, Agricultural and Mining Engineering, Prof. Dr. Amjad Ali, Dean, Faculty of Architecture, Humanities and Allied Sciences, Dr. Taza Gul, Director (Directorate General of Science Technology and Information Technology) KP, Mr. Haroon Khan, Controller of Examination, other senior faculty members and administrative officers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

UET Peshawar BOASAR postgraduate academic programmes

Comments

200 characters

BOASAR approves new postgraduate academic programmes

FBR chief highlights modernisation of customs

World Bank team due today to discuss power stability system plan

PTC concerned at gas price hike for CPPs

PM orders PD to cut power tariffs by Rs7/unit

Bilal made new DG of DGTO

Ogra hikes gas tariff for captive power plants

Ogra notifies new gas price

Formal talks with govt suspended: PTI chairman

PECA Amendment Bill: Media body writes letter to Senate panel

Tax assessment info access: IHC overturns FTO’s stance on taxpayers’ right

Read more stories