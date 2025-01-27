This is apropos to a letter to the Editor titled ‘Let us step into a war free world in 2025’ by this writer carried by the newspaper yesterday.

The advent of 2025, celebrated with fireworks and jubilation elsewhere, meant nothing but bloodshed and grief for Gaza. Lightning strikes of death claimed innocent lives, including those of children.

Their stories of untold suffering and harrowing deaths haunt the conscience. Torrential rains and the bitter cold wreak havoc, exacerbated by relentless airstrikes and raids.

The New Year for them was not a beacon of hope but a grim reminder of humanity’s failure to act. Despite the horrors, it is not too late. Those endowed with power and influence hold the ability to halt this madness and bring an end to the genocidal campaign.

The wounds inflicted by war and neglect can still be healed. Hunger, hypothermia, and despair are preventable in a world with ample resources and the collective will to address such tragedies.

As we step into 2025, let us resolve to embrace humanity and compassion. Let this year not be one of silence and complicity but of action and determination to uplift those in dire need. The suffering in Gaza cries out for justice and mercy. We cannot afford to ignore it any longer.

As we step into 2025, a glimmer of hope emerges on the horizon with Donald Trump set to assume the reins of power on January 20th. His pledge to prioritize “America first,” focusing on the supreme interests and welfare of the American people, is coupled with a laudable commitment to ending bloody wars.

This promise, if realized, could mark a turning point in global peace efforts.

The wars in Ukraine and, more critically, the atrocities in Gaza stand as the gravest nightmares and challenges of the New Year. The horrors in Gaza, unparalleled in their brutality, test not only the resolve of world leaders but the very conscience of humanity.

The world watches, hopeful yet cautious, for the words and pledges of a dynamic leader of a great democracy to translate into decisive action. If President Trump’s promise materializes, it could lift the ominous shadow of deadly wars, offering respite to millions and reaffirming the ideals of justice and peace.

The New Year must not merely be a celebration of hope but a call to action. It is time to turn promises into reality, ensuring that no one—whether in Gaza, Ukraine, or elsewhere—is left to languish in suffering and despair.

The responsibility lies with all of us, but especially with those empowered to lead and heal a fractured world.--Concluded.

Qamer Soomro (Shikarpur)

