Mohsin Naqvi denies attending anti-China function in US

Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has denied attending an anti-China event in the United States, dismissing accusations from his opponents as “poisonous propaganda,” Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

Naqvi said his visit to the United States is aimed at formulating an effective strategy against terrorism with the coordination of the US politicians.

Naqvi assures resolution of US companies issues

Talking to media at Houston in the United States, he termed his meetings with the US Congress members as positive.

The Interior Minister made it clear that anyone who would hold arms against Pakistan will be dealt with iron hands.

Letter written to Naqvi: Foreign investors face security clearance roadblock: PTBA

Naqvi said terrorism is not just Pakistan’s fight, but it is a common war of everyone.

He said the members of the United States House of Representatives are being incited against Pakistan.

Mohsin Naqvi said politics should not go to the extent that it starts harming Pakistan.