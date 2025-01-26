AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
First six months (July-December) of FY 2024-25

Published 26 Jan, 2025 02:54am

TEXT: Directorate General of IPRE Customs achieves remarkable milestones

The Directorate General of Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Customs (DGIPRE) under the leadership of Mr. Abdul Qadir Memon, Director General IPRE, has achieved significant milestones in its pursuit of enforcing Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) in Pakistan and safeguarding the local industry and business from the negative impact of counterfeit products. During the first six months (July-December) of FY year 2024-25, the Directorate General successfully made 83 cases of seizures and forfeitures viz-aviz 33 cases in corresponding period of FY 2023-24 of infringing goods for violation of trade mark and related laws which is more than 100% increase from the corresponding period despite its logistics and human resource constraints. It is pertinent to add that recently the Directorate General was able to take enforcement action for the first time since, its establishment in Gilgit Baltistan (Sost Dryport) and as a result affected two cases of counterfeit goods.

The Director General IPR Enforcement has also made extra focus on awareness programs and coordination with the stake-holders to educate the business community and traders of far-flung areas where IPR related matters are least discussed and known. Successful Seminars and awareness sessions were conducted in Gilgit Baltistan, KP and Baluchistan for the law enforcement agencies, business community, academic and media persons. Educational material has also been disseminated to educate businesses, consumers, and the public about the importance of respecting IPR laws. By fostering awareness, Director General IPR aims to create a culture of compliance and respect for creativity. To this effect all the Regional Directorates in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi have been instructed to hold regular awareness sessions besides enforcement.

