International Customs Day 2025: Messages from Muhammad Aamir President (2024-2025) Karachi Customs Agents Association

TEXT: I am delighted to extend my heartfelt greetings to the esteemed officials of Pakistan Customs on the auspicious occasion of the 73rd Anniversary of the World Customs Organization (WCO). This remarkable milestone underscores the global significance of customs administrations in fostering economic growth and securing international trade. It brings immense pride to witness Pakistan Customs playing a pivotal role in the progressive development of our nation by implementing efficient targeted controls, safeguarding our borders, and facilitating lawful trade.

This year the WCO celebrates its anniversary, the theme "Customs Delivering on its Commitment to Efficiency, Security and Prosperity" and we extend our heartfelt appreciation to Pakistan Customs for its unwavering dedication to the principles of efficiency, security, and prosperity. Pakistan Customs has consistently demonstrated its commitment to facilitating trade, safeguarding national borders, and fostering economic growth through progressive reforms and innovative strategies. By embracing cutting-edge technologies, streamlining procedures, and aligning with international standards, Pakistan Customs has not only enhanced the transparency and uniformity of its operations but also strengthened its role as a key enabler of global trade. The establishment of modernized systems, such as Faceless Customs Assessment under Centralized Appraising Units, exemplifies their forward-thinking approach to ensure seamless trade facilitation while maintaining robust security measures. On this significant day, we commend Pakistan Customs for its pivotal contributions to national and international prosperity and look forward to witnessing its continued success in setting new benchmarks of excellence in customs administration.

The Karachi Customs Agents Association (KCAA) extends its sincere appreciation to the Honorable Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and the Pakistan Customs for their commendable effort in launching the Faceless Customs Assessment system. This forward-thinking initiative represents a significant milestone in modernizing the customs process, enhancing efficiency, and ensuring transparency in the assessment of goods declarations. The introduction of this system will greatly contribute to improving the quality of assessment, bringing uniformity and fairness in processing, and rationalizing the workload of Appraising Officers. By reducing subjective decision-making and introducing a centralized process, it ensures improved trade facilitation and streamlined procedures for all stakeholders.

We also commend the establishment of the Central Appraising Unit (CAU) in Karachi as part of this transformative initiative under the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan. This centralized approach not only strengthens operational efficiency but also aligns with international best practices in customs management. KCAA is confident that such reforms will further bolster Pakistan's standing in global trade, enhance ease of doing business, and support economic growth. We look forward to continued collaboration with Pakistan Customs to facilitate trade and contribute to the nation’s prosperity.

As the President of one of Pakistan's largest and most proactive associations, the Karachi Customs Agents Association (KCAA) representing over 3,000 members who play a pivotal role in achieving the Federal Government's revenue targets set by the FBR. We extend our heartfelt gratitude and best wishes to Pakistan Customs and the World Customs Organization on the occasion of International Customs Day. May this celebration serve as a beacon of continued success, cooperation, and progress in modernizing and advancing our customs practices for a prosperous and brighter future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025