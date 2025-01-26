AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Supplements Print 2025-01-26

International Customs Day 2025: Messages from Basit Maqsood Abbasi Chief Collector of Customs Enforcement Islamabad

Published 26 Jan, 2025 02:54am

TEXT: As we observe International Customs Day on January 26, 2025, we take pride in reflecting on the vital role of customs administrations worldwide. This year’s theme, “Customs Delivering on its Commitment to Efficiency, Security, and Prosperity,” set by the World Customs Organization (WCO), highlights the essential contributions of customs authorities to global trade, national security, and economic advancement.

Customs administrations are central to the smooth movement of goods across borders while maintaining security and promoting economic stability. Our responsibilities are diverse, ranging from facilitating trade and enforcing regulations to generating revenue and promoting legitimate business activity. These efforts collectively underpin national development and international cooperation.

A key priority for customs is efficiency. In today’s dynamic global economy, streamlining processes is vital to ensure smooth trade operations. By embracing modern technologies like artificial intelligence, block chain, and automated systems, we are transforming customs procedures. These advancements reduce processing times, enhance transparency, and create a predictable trading environment, enabling businesses of all sizes to flourish.

Security remains fundamental to our mission. Customs plays a pivotal role in protecting nations from transnational threats such as smuggling, illicit trade, and organized crime. By leveraging intelligence-driven risk management systems, inter-agency collaboration, and strengthening international partnerships, we strive to safeguard borders, protect communities, and uphold the rule of law.

Ultimately, all these efforts contribute to economic prosperity. Customs is not only a regulatory authority but also an engine for growth, promoting legitimate trade and ensuring the fair collection of revenue. Through our efforts, we stimulate industrial growth, attract investment, and enhance regional connectivity, paving the way for sustainable development and national progress.

On this International Customs Day, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated customs officers and staff who uphold these values daily. Your unwavering commitment and professionalism are the foundation of our success. I also thank our stakeholders—businesses, trade associations, and partner organizations—for their cooperation and trust, which are critical to achieving our shared objectives.

Let us take this opportunity to reaffirm our dedication to innovation, collaboration, and service excellence. Together, we can continue to build a resilient, efficient, and secure customs system that not only supports national priorities but also contributes to global harmony and prosperity.

