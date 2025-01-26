AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
2025-01-26

Three killed in Ukrainian shelling of town in Kherson region

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2025 02:54am

MOSCOW: Three civilians were killed after Ukrainian forces had shelled the Russian-controlled town of Oleshky in Ukraine’s Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed governor, said on Saturday.

“The danger to civilians remains - the city is strewn with landmines and unexploded clusters,” Saldo wrote on Telegram messaging app.

Separately, Russia’s Defence Ministry said air-defence systems downed on Saturday 11 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea near Crimea and three drones over Russia’s Belgorod region.

Black Sea Ukrainian shelling Vladimir Saldo

