Business & Finance Print 2025-01-26

‘SBP must announce 4pc cut in policy rate’

Recorder Report Published 26 Jan, 2025 02:54am

KARACHI The President of the Hub Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Yakoob H Karim and Former President Ismail Suttar said that the State Bank must announce at least a 4% reduction in the Policy Rate (Discount Rate) in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee meeting scheduled on Monday, January 27, 2025.

In a statement today, the industry leaders of Balochistan said that there is a reduction in the inflation rate, and the only need of the hour is to accelerate industrial and business growth.

This objective is not possible with the current markup rate of 13%.

Yakoob Karim said that the proposed 4% reduction in the markup rate will encourage business activity for new investments resulting in a reduction in unemployment and new opportunities to move to prosperity.

The Chamber urges the State Bank of Pakistan’s Monetary Policy Committee to consider this reduction in their upcoming meeting, supporting Pakistan’s economic recovery and growth.

