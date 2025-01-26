AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-26

OIC-COMSTECH delegation visits GCUF

FAISALABAD: A high level delegation of OIC-COMSTECH visits GCUF. A high level delegation comprising Vice...
Press Release Published 26 Jan, 2025 02:54am

FAISALABAD: A high level delegation of OIC-COMSTECH visits GCUF.

A high level delegation comprising Vice Chancellors, Rectors and presidents from 12 countries of organization of Islamic cooperation (OIC) under the umbrella of OIC-COMSTECH visited GCUF on Friday.

Government College University Faisalabad, in collaboration with COMSTECH, a subsidiary of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), inaugurated the much anticipated Leadership Summit and International Innovation Expo 2025.

At this occasion the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rauf-I-Azam extended his gratitude to COMSTECH’s Coordinator General, Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhary and advisor media linkage Murtaza Noor, for his pivotal role in facilitating the event. He highlighted the significance of collaboration in building a sustainable future in education and innovation.

The Vice Chancellor GCUF also announced scholarships in collaboration with COMSTECH for the students from Palestine and other OIC member states.

The event gathered academic leaders, OIC delegates, and experts from 20 international universities, including representatives from Oman, Malaysia, Jordan, Tatarstan, Iran, Palestine, and Tanzania, among others. The expo showcased an impressive array of stalls, featuring innovative projects from various GCUF departments and international companies.

During the event, MoUs were signed between GCUF and universities from OIC member countries. These agreements focus on knowledge sharing, cooperative research, and advancements in education, technology, and cultural exchange, paving the way for strengthened academic ties as well as Foster global partnerships between higher education institutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

OIC COMSTECH GCUF

Comments

200 characters

OIC-COMSTECH delegation visits GCUF

Dakhla maritime incident: Govt decides to repatriate Pakistani survivors

President approves new members for CII

Irked by ministries’ inaction: PM tells MoFA to tap CARs with Gwadar trade offers

PTI challenges 26th amendment in SC

Tenure expires today: CEC and 2 members to stay in office until replaced

PTI KP presidentship: CM Gandapur replaced with MNA Akbar

Diplomatic missions: AGPR ‘detects’ financial irregularities

Penetration also falls: Number of 3G/4G users declines

Int’l passengers: First Mpox case of 2025 confirmed at Peshawar airport

Four militants killed in Khyber district: ISPR

Read more stories