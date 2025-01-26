OIC-COMSTECH delegation visits GCUF

FAISALABAD: A high level delegation of OIC-COMSTECH visits GCUF.

A high level delegation comprising Vice Chancellors, Rectors and presidents from 12 countries of organization of Islamic cooperation (OIC) under the umbrella of OIC-COMSTECH visited GCUF on Friday.

Government College University Faisalabad, in collaboration with COMSTECH, a subsidiary of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), inaugurated the much anticipated Leadership Summit and International Innovation Expo 2025.

At this occasion the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rauf-I-Azam extended his gratitude to COMSTECH’s Coordinator General, Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhary and advisor media linkage Murtaza Noor, for his pivotal role in facilitating the event. He highlighted the significance of collaboration in building a sustainable future in education and innovation.

The Vice Chancellor GCUF also announced scholarships in collaboration with COMSTECH for the students from Palestine and other OIC member states.

The event gathered academic leaders, OIC delegates, and experts from 20 international universities, including representatives from Oman, Malaysia, Jordan, Tatarstan, Iran, Palestine, and Tanzania, among others. The expo showcased an impressive array of stalls, featuring innovative projects from various GCUF departments and international companies.

During the event, MoUs were signed between GCUF and universities from OIC member countries. These agreements focus on knowledge sharing, cooperative research, and advancements in education, technology, and cultural exchange, paving the way for strengthened academic ties as well as Foster global partnerships between higher education institutions.

