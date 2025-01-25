Beijing AI Force Tech to invest in e-agriculture, e-SWM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s visit to China starts bearing fruit and its benefits came to surface in just six weeks, as swift foreign investment has started coming in Punjab.

For the first time in the province, e-mechanization of environment-friendly agriculture and solid waste management has started.

An MoU signing ceremony for modern AI-based machinery for solid waste between Beijing AI Force Tech and Daewoo Pakistan was held in the presence of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif at the Chief Minister’s Office. The MoU was signed by AI Force Tech CEO Dr. Han Wei and Daewoo Pakistan’s Muhammad Khalid.

The Chief Minister met a delegation led by Beijing AI Force Tech CEO and Chairman Han Wei. In the meeting, it was agreed to set up an assembling and manufacturing plant for e-agriculture mechanization in Punjab. China's AI Force Tech company will set up a plant to manufacture robotic agricultural equipment in Punjab.

The meeting reviewed the usage of transportation robots and harvesting robots for the agriculture sector. Modern and automated AI technology will be promoted in the solid waste management sector in Punjab. Artificial Intelligence (AI) based automated machinery will be used for solid waste management.

Beijing AI Force Tech will develop an e-mechanized model farm on the outskirts of Lahore. The 17-acre model farm will use electric tractors, harvesters, land levelers and other machinery. AI Force Tech will install a solar energy system on the greenhouse for charging purposes. AI Force Tech will also introduce driver-less electric tractors in Punjab.

The Chinese company AI Force Tech will also set up charging stations for e-tractors and other electric machinery. AI Force Tech will also provide e-tractors and other agricultural machinery to the Lahore Waste Management Company. AI Force Tech will also help in robotic farming, seeds germination, weather forecasting along with increasing soil fertility.

AI Force Tech will provide guidance with regard to modern agriculture farming to achieve production with minimal water usage. Digital plantation, establishment of digital lab, satellite monitoring and cooperation in advance research will be promoted.

The CM Punjab said, “The target of 15 to 16 foreign investments will be achieved in Punjab at the earliest. The partnership with Beijing AI Force is a major step towards achieving the vision of a clean and green Punjab. The Punjab government is committed to bring innovation in every public service sector. The agreement with Beijing AI Force is a big milestone towards Punjab’s environmental protection and promotion of modern technology.” She added, “The solid waste management system will be significantly improved through the usage of modern AI technology.”

CEO of AI Force Tech Han Wei said that they profoundly value the partnership with the Punjab government in the solid waste management sector. The CM was informed in the briefing that waste will be collected, transported and disposed of effectively through modern AI machinery. The usage of AI machinery for solid waste management will mitigate environmental pollution along with improving quality of cleanliness.

It may be noted that the Chief Minister during her visit to China along with a delegation witnessed robotic farming and other e-machinery. She invited renowned AI Force Tech to visit Punjab for e-agriculture machinery.

