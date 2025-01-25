AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-25

PCP renews SKMT’s NPO certification

Press Release Published 25 Jan, 2025 06:22am

LAHORE: After a rigorous four-month evaluation, culminating in a comprehensive two-day physical evaluation review, the Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP) has renewed the certification of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) as a Non-Profit Organisation (NPO).

PCP conducts performance evaluation of non-profit organisations on behalf of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and certifies that NPOs meet with the desired requirements of certification standards (notified by FBR) in the areas of internal governance, financial management and programme delivery.

The certification is renewed every three years and SKMT first achieved this certification in 2006. The NPO certification is a recognition of SKMT’s commitment to ethical fundraising practices, effective governance, and transparency in financial management.

On the occasion, Dr Faisal Sultan, CEO of SKMT said, “This achievement reflects our organisation’s continuous dedication to maintaining the trust and confidence of our donors. It is indeed with the trust of our generous supporters that SKMT has been providing financially supported treatment to over 75% of our cancer patients for the past three decades.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust SKMT NPO certification

